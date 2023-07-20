Awash in pink, everyone wants a piece of the 'Barbie' movie marketing mania
NEW YORK (AP) — Pink sauce on that Burger King burger? What about "Barbie-fying" your pet with sweaters and beds with Barbie motifs? If that's too low-brow, perhaps you'd be interested in hot pink Barbie monogrammed knit leggings by luxury designer Balmain instead, selling at Neiman Marcus for a cool $2,150. Welcome to the wonderful and weird world of "Barbie" movie marketing. Ahead of Friday's U.S. release of the "Barbie" movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. Experts say all this marketing is only good for the brand. But it's going to be hard to stand out when the world is awash in pink.
Biden pushes a strong role for unions in tech jobs, even as potential strikes are on the horizon
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is courting unions as a cornerstone of the United States' economic future with a speech at a Philadelphia shipyard. Thursday's speech comes just as some major unions are weighing strikes that could disrupt the growth the Democratic president wants to campaign on in 2024. Tensions are rising between unions and companies about a rapidly evolving economy in which artificial intelligence, clean energy and e-commerce are rewriting some of the basic rules of work. Biden is trying to allay those concerns by saying unions should be part of that future. But Biden also knows a strike could harm his reelection chances.
Stock market today: Global shares mixed as investors eye profit reports and inflation
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mixed as investors digest a slew of profit reports while keeping an eye on the latest inflation data. European benchmarks opened higher after a day of meandering trading in Asia. Oil prices rose moderately. Japan reported it logged a trade surplus in June for the first time in nearly two years as imports sank, largely due to lower oil prices. Exports rose only 1.5% from a year earlier despite sharp increases in shipments of vehicles as supply chain problems eased. Economists say they anticipate weaker exports in coming months as demand in other major economies slows. On Wednesday, Wall Street advanced on strong profit reports from banks and other big U.S. companies.
China doesn't want a trade war with the US but will retaliate against further curbs, ambassador says
China's ambassador to the United States says it does not want a trade war but will retaliate against any further U.S. restrictions on technology and trade. Ambassador Xie Feng criticized U.S. curbs on the sale of microchips and chipmaking equipment to China imposed last year by the Biden administration. Beijing has described the measure as part of an effort to "contain" China. Xie told a security forum in Colorado that "China does not shy away from competition, but the definition of competition by the U.S. side I think is not fair." Earlier this month, China imposed export curbs on two key metals used in computer chips and solar cells, a measure widely seen as retaliation for the U.S. restrictions on microchips.
American Airlines made $1.3 billion in the second quarter as travel booms and fuel prices drop
DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is reporting a $1.3 billion profit for the second quarter, continuing the run of strong results from the nation's airlines. The results Thursday beat Wall Street expectations. American and other airlines are getting a boost from strong ticket sales as travel recovers from the pandemic. And they are being helped by a huge drop in the cost of jet fuel. American is also raising its forecast of earnings for the full year.
Turkey raises its key interest rate to 17.5% as orthodox economics return after May's election
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey's central bank is raising its key interest rate to 17.5% Thursday in a further sign of commitment to orthodox economic policy following elections in May. The 2.5 percentage point hike came a month after the bank raised rates from 8.5% to 15% following more than a year of rate-cutting prompted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The bank started cutting rates in late 2021 in line with Erdogan's belief that lowering interest rates fights inflation, contradicting traditional economic theory.
Pop star Shakira is to face a second tax probe from Spain
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Pop star Shakira is facing more trouble from Spain's tax office after a court near Barcelona agreed to open an investigation into a second case of alleged tax fraud by the Colombian singer. Shakira is already set to face trail at a date to be determined for allegedly failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($13.9 million) in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014. The entertainer has denied any wrongdoing. Now, a Spanish judge has agreed with state prosecutors to probe two possible cases of tax fraud by Shakira from 2018. The court said it had no information on how much money was in question.
Nokia profits fall as clients particularly in North America shun investments
HELSINKI (AP) — Wireless and fixed-network equipment maker Nokia has reported a fall in second quarter profit as clients especially in North America postponed investments due to a slowdown in economic growth and rising financing costs. The Espoo, Finland-based company on Thursday reported net profit of 414 million euros ($464 million) for the April-June period, down 29% from 585 million euros a year earlier. Net income attributable to shareholders was 415 million euros, down from 582 million euros the previous year. Nokia's sales were down 3% at 5.7 billion euros.
IRS steps toward a new free-file tax return system have both supporters and critics mobilizing
WASHINGTON (AP) — Plans by the IRS to test a new electronic free-file tax return system next year have got supporters and critics of the idea mobilizing over whether the government should set up a permanent program to help people file their taxes without needing to pay somebody else to figure out what they owe. On one side, civil society groups this week launched a coalition to promote the move toward a government-run free-file program. On the other, tax preparation firms like Intuit and H&R Block have been pouring millions into lobbying to try to stop the idea cold.
Tesla income jumps 20%, but shares fall after hours amid profit concerns
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk's big bet that Tesla price cuts can boost sales and profits amid increasing competition and poor economic sentiment appears to be yielding mixed results. The company beat analyst expectations for net income in the April-June quarter and reported a 47% increase in revenue, although its shares barely budged in extended trading. Tesla's operating margin, a measure of how efficiently the company is turning sales into pretax profits, dropped substantially for a second quarter in a row. Company officials noted efforts to control costs while Musk extolled advanced projects such as Tesla's inaccurately named "full self driving" software and its angularly designed Cybertruck pickup.
