EU investigates Microsoft over concerns bundling Teams with Office eliminates competition
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has opened an antitrust investigation into Microsoft over concerns that bundling its Teams messaging and videoconferencing app with its Office productivity software gives it an unfair edge over competitors. The European Commission said Thursday that it would carry out its in-depth investigation "as a matter of priority." The investigation stems from a complaint filed in 2020 by Slack Technologies, which makes popular workplace messaging software. Slack alleged that Microsoft was abusing its market dominance to eliminate competition in violation of EU laws by illegally combining Teams with its Office suite. Microsoft says it "will continue to cooperate with the commission and remain committed to finding solutions that will address its concerns."
Elon Musk wants to turn tweets into 'X's'. But changing language is not quite so simple
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk may want to send "tweet" back to the birds, but the ubiquitous term for posting on the site he now calls X is here to stay — at least for now. For one, the word is still plastered all over the website formerly known as Twitter. With "tweets," Twitter accomplished in just a few years something few companies have done in a lifetime: It became a verb and implanted itself into the lexicon of America and around the world. Upending that takes more than a top-down declaration, even if it is from the owner of Twitter-turned-X who also happens to be one of the world's richest man.
Europe's central bank is set to pile on another rate increase. Is it the last in a record series?
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates again Thursday. Economists are saying it could be the last hike in a rapid-fire series that started a year ago. Higher rates have been pushing up the cost of credit across the economy, slowing loans for business activity and home purchases. The idea is to cool off demand for goods that has been keeping inflation too high at 5.5%. But there are concerns the ECB might overdo it and hold back economic growth or even cause a recession. Investors will be watching for signals from ECB head Christine Lagarde about whether this is in fact the last turn of the interest rate screws.
McDonald's posts surprisingly strong sales after "happy birthday" Grimace campaign goes viral
McDonald's is grinning thanks to Grimace after a marketing campaign to celebrate the "birthday" of its big purple mascot went viral and contributed to surprisingly strong second quarter sales. Global same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, rose nearly 12% in the April-June period. That handily beat Wall Street's forecast of a 9.4% increase. The Grimace campaign, which featured a limited-time purple milkshake, took on a life of its own after fans posted videos of themselves drinking the milkshake and then ending up on the ground in a messy pool of purple, or having some sort of seemingly paranormal experience. McDonald's shares are up more than 2% before the opening bell Thursday.
Stock market today: World shares advance after the Federal Reserve raises interest rates
BANGKOK (AP) — World shares are mostly higher after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to their highest level in more than two decades, as expected. Market attention turned to a decision later in the day by the European Central Bank and to whether Japan's central bank might alter its longstanding ultra-lax monetary policy at a policy meeting that ends on Friday. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1%, remaining near a 15-month high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said no decision has been made about whether to raise rates at its next meeting or beyond, raising hopes this might be the last for now.
Shell earnings top $5 billion. But that's nearly half what it pulled in months ago
LONDON (AP) — Shell has reported that it earned nearly $5.1 billion in the second quarter. That's nearly half what the oil and natural gas giant pulled in during the first three months of the year as energy prices have plunged. The British energy company said Thursday that its adjusted earnings followed lower oil and gas prices, production and trading. The figure was down from $11.5 billion in the same period a year ago and $9.6 billion in the first quarter. Oil and gas prices surged last year after Russia invaded Ukraine, fueling inflation around the world and driving record profits for energy companies, including Shell, British rival BP and others. Prices have since fallen, leading to lower earnings.
Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn to pay $10M to end fight over claims of sexual misconduct
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino mogul Steve Wynn is ending a long legal fight with Nevada gambling regulators over claims of workplace sexual misconduct. The Nevada Gaming Commission is scheduled Thursday to accept a settlement with the 81-year-old, who now lives in Florida. The agreement says Wynn will pay a $10 million fine and cut ties to the industry he helped shape in Las Vegas. He admits no wrongdoing. His attorney says Wynn won't attend the commission hearing in Carson City. He resigned as Wynn Resorts chairman and chief executive in February 2018 and has consistently denied sexual misconduct claims.
Volkswagen takes steps to boost its China business as first-half earnings fall by 20%
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen has seen after-tax earnings fall by 20% in the first half of the year from the same period last year. The decline to 8.5 billion euros, or $9.45 billion, comes as the automaker tries to engineer a rebound in China. The company said it took a non-cash loss on raw materials hedging in financial markets. The company said operating earnings, which exclude such effects, fell by a smaller amount. It reaffirmed its earnings outlook for the year and said it was taking steps to strengthen its business in China, where it has seen sales decline amid stronger local competition. Sales revenue increased 18.2% as the company stemmed some of its losses in China, where sales were down 1.2%.
A fire is still burning on board a car-carrying cargo ship near a sensitive Dutch bird habitat
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A cargo ship packed with nearly 3,000 cars is still ablaze close to a world-renowned bird habitat off the Dutch coast. Firefighters and salvage crews are waiting for the flames to subside before attempting to board the vessel. The Fremantle Highway was sailing from the German port of Bremerhaven to Singapore when it caught fire shortly before midnight Tuesday about 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of the Dutch island of Ameland sparking fears of an environmental disaster. The Dutch Coast Guard said Thursday the situation is stable. The agency plans to fly experts over the ship late in the morning to take stock of its condition. The cause of the fire has not yet been established.
Federal Reserve raises rates for 11th time to fight inflation but gives no clear sign of next move
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate for the 11th time in 17 months as part of its ongoing drive to curb inflation. But it provided little guidance about when — or whether — it might hike rates again. Wednesday's move raised the Fed's benchmark short-term rate from roughly 5.1% to 5.3% — its highest level since 2001. Coming on top of its previous hikes, the Fed's latest action could lead to further increases in the costs of mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and business borrowing. Speaking at a news conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell was noncommittal about any expectations for future rate hikes.
