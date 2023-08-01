Chatbots sometimes make things up. Not everyone thinks AI's hallucination problem is fixable
Spend enough time with ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots and it doesn't take long for them to spout falsehoods. Described as hallucination, confabulation or just plain making things up, it's now a problem for every business, organization and high school student trying to get a "generative AI" system to compose documents and get work done. Builders of AI systems known as large language models say they're working to make them more truthful. But some experts say the problem isn't fixable. The say there's a mismatch between the technology's capabilities and how people want to use it.
Musk threatens to sue researchers who documented the rise in hateful tweets
WASHINGTON (AP) — A nonprofit organization that researches links between social media, hate and extremism has been threatened with a lawsuit by X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. An attorney for the platform recently wrote to the Center for Countering Digital Hate accusing the group of trying to hurt the site's advertising. The center has published numerous research reports documenting an increase in hate speech on the platform since it was purchased last year by Elon Musk. The center says Musk is trying to silence his critics, despite his claims to support free speech.
Brightly flashing 'X' sign removed from the San Francisco building that was Twitter's headquarters
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A brightly flashing "X" sign has been removed from the San Francisco headquarters of the company formerly known as Twitter just days after it was installed. The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection said Monday it received 24 complaints about the unpermitted structure over the weekend, including concerns about its structural safety and illumination. The Elon Musk-owned company, which has been rebranded as X, had removed the Twitter sign and iconic blue bird logo from the building last week. That work was temporarily paused because the company did not have the necessary permits.
US restricts visa-free travel for Hungarian passport holders because of security concerns
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The United States is imposing travel restrictions on citizens of Hungary over concerns that the identities of nearly 1 million foreigners granted Hungarian passports over nine years were not sufficiently verified. That's according to the U.S. Embassy and a government official. The restrictions apply to the U.S. Visa Waiver Program, which allows passport holders from 40 countries to enter the United States for business or tourism without a visa for up to 90 days. The changes that started Tuesday are the only such restrictions among the 40 participating states in the Visa Waiver Program. A senior U.S. government official said the change followed failed efforts to work with Hungary's government to resolve the security concerns.
US opens safety probe into complaints from Tesla drivers that they can lose steering control
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators have opened another investigation into safety problems with Tesla vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into a dozen complaints about loss of steering control or loss of power steering in the 2023 Models 3 and Y electric vehicles. The probe covers an estimated 280,000 vehicles. Five drivers alleged in complaints they couldn't steer the vehicles at all. Seven more cited a loss of power steering assist. There was one report of a crash but no injuries. Investigators will look into how often the problem happens, manufacturing processes and the severity. The probe is at least the fifth started by the agency into Tesla vehicles in the past three years. A message was left Tuesday seeking comment from Tesla.
Toyota's profits rise 78% on strong sales as the parts crunch eases
TOKYO (AP) — Toyota's profit for the first fiscal quarter jumped to 1.3 trillion yen, or $9 billion, hitting a quarterly record for Japan's top automaker. Sales grew as the parts shortages related to the coronavirus pandemic eased. Toyota's April-June net profit rose 78% from 736.8 billion yen the previous year, according to results the company released Tuesday. Quarterly sales edged up 24%, as vehicle sales improved in Japan, North America and other key markets. The difficulty obtaining computer chips that crimped auto production in recent years has eased, although Toyota says it's unclear when that will get totally fixed.
Israeli high-tech investment plummets in first half of 2023, industry monitor says
JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli tech industry monitor says investment in Israeli start-ups has plummeted in the first half of 2023. The report by Start-Up Nation Central Tuesday cites the government's divisive judicial overhaul plan as a main driver of the downturn. The group, a non-profit that tracks and engages with Israel's tech industry, said it had seen a 29% decrease in private funding in Israeli tech in the first half of 2023 compared to the second half of 2022. The organization said the uncertainty brought on by the judicial overhaul is already being felt with decreased fundraising and fewer emerging Israeli startups.
BP profits are cut in half to $2.6 billion as oil and natural gas prices fall
LONDON (AP) — Energy giant BP says it earned nearly $2.6 billion in the second quarter. That's almost half what it posted in the first three months of the year as oil and natural gas prices that surged after Russia's invasion of Ukraine have fallen. The company said Tuesday that underlying replacement cost profit was down nearly 70% from the April-to-June period a year ago. It's the latest oil and gas major to see profits fall from record highs last year, following British rival Shell, France's TotalEnergies and U.S.-based ExxonMobil. Energy costs have driven inflation worldwide, stirring outcry as households and businesses faced skyrocketing electricity and heating bills while energy companies' profits skyrocketed.
German beer sales resume their downward trend after a post-COVID pickup
BERLIN (AP) — Official figures show that German beer sales resumed a long-term downward trend in the first six months of this year after rallying in 2022 thanks to the end of most COVID-19 restrictions. The Federal Statistical Office said Tuesday that beer sales by German-based brewers and distributors dropped to 4.2 billion liters (1.1 billion gallons) in the January-June period, 2.9% lower than a year earlier. German brewers have been struggling with a longer-term downward trend fueled by health concerns and other factors, although last year saw a slight recovery after lockdowns shut restaurants and bars for long periods in 2020 and 2021. This year's first-half figure for overall beer sales was 12.2% lower than a decade earlier.
Stock market today: Global shares trade mixed after boost from Wall Street rally
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are trading mixed as market optimism set off by a Wall Street rally got balanced by lingering worries about regional growth. Investors were also watching for the policy decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia, which kept its rates steady. Benchmarks fell slightly in France and Germany in early trading, while inching up in Britain. Shares finished higher in Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney, but slipped in Hong Kong. U.S. futures fell. Japan said its unemployment rate for June inched down 0.1 percentage point to 2.5%. Analysts are watching reports on inflation that will influence decisions on interest rates.
