Stock market today: Global prices down after China reports weak July data and cuts key interest rate
BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are lower after China reported weak July consumer and business activity and its central bank cut a key interest rate to shore up the struggling economy. London, Shanghai, Paris and Hong Kong fell. China reported that consumer spending, factory output and investment slowed more than expected. The People's Bank of China cut its interest rate on one-week loans to banks. Chinese leaders are trying to shore up flagging economic growth without resorting to an across-the-board stimulus they worry will push up debt they think is already dangerously high. Wall Street futures were lower ahead of an update on U.S. retail spending that traders hope can help to avert a possible recession.
Russia's central bank makes huge interest rate hike to try to prop up falling ruble
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russia's central bank has made a large interest rate hike of 3.5 percentage points. The move Tuesday is designed to fight inflation and strengthen the ruble after the country's currency reached its lowest value since early in the war with Ukraine. The decision to bring the key rate to 12% came after an emergency meeting of the bank's board of directors was called a day earlier as the ruble declined. The fall comes as Moscow increases military spending and Western sanctions weigh on its energy exports. The Russian currency passed 101 rubles to the dollar Monday and has lingered there Tuesday, losing more than a third of its value since the beginning of the year.
As the Black Sea becomes a battleground, one Ukrainian farmer doesn't know how he'll sell his grain
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian farmer Victor Tsvik has harvested his wheat this month but exorbitant logistics costs and Russia's blockade of the ports has made shipping grain too expensive for him. He's one of thousands of Ukrainian farmers facing a similar dilemma. When asked how he envisions the future, he says "it's too painful to talk about." Russia pulled out of a wartime agreement last month allowing Ukraine to ship grain to the world. With that and intensifying fighting in the Black Sea, Ukraine's farmers are left wondering how they will stay in business and provide the food that's critical to people in developing nations struggling with hunger.
Biden heads to battleground Wisconsin to talk about the economy a week before GOP debate
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is stopping in the battleground state of Wisconsin to discuss how economic policies he calls "Bidenomics" are boosting the economy. The Tuesday trip is timed one day before the first anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, a major economic bill Biden signed into law. Biden's visit to a state he narrowly won in 2020 also comes a week before Republicans descend on Milwaukee for the party's first presidential debate. Biden's visit, his first since February, showcases the importance of Wisconsin in 2024. Wisconsin voted narrowly for Republican Donald Trump in 2016 but flipped to Democrat Biden in 2020.
Home Depot tops expectations again, but signs of spending pullback by Americans continues to emerge
ATLANTA (AP) — Home Depot topped profit and sales expectations in its most recent quarter, but sales continue to decline as inflation and soaring interest rates play a larger role in the spending choices made by Americans. Second quarter revenue was $42.92 billion, edging out Wall Street expectations. Yet that's down 2% from the $43.87 billion the company reported during the same stretch last year, and sales have fallen 3.1% through the first half of the year. Despite the stronger-than-expected sales figures, Home Depot on Tuesday stuck to previous guidance for the year, seeing sales decline between 2% and 5%, after lowering its forecast in the last quarter.
Biden says auto workers need 'good jobs that can support a family' in union talks with carmakers
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is asking the major U.S. automakers and their workers' union to reach an agreement that takes "every possible step to avoid painful plant closings" as the sector transitions to electric vehicles. He said in a Monday statement that the transition away from gasoline-powered vehicles should not hurt existing workers. The president has not yet been endorsed by the United Auto Workers as he seeks reelection. But he has broad support from organized labor going into the 2024 campaign. The UAW represents 146,000 workers at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, which are commonly known as the big three automakers. The workers' contracts expire at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14.
Japanese economic growth surges on strong exports and tourism
TOKYO (AP) — Japan's economic growth jumped at an annual pace of 6% in the April-June period, marking the third straight quarter of growth as exports and inbound tourism recovered. Real gross domestic product, which measures the sum value of a nation's products and services, grew 1.5% in the fiscal first quarter for the world's third largest economy, according to the Cabinet Office. The annualized pace shows what the growth would have been if what was marked during the quarter had continued for a year. The rate outpaced what analysts had forecast at 3.1% growth. It was the strongest growth since October-December 2020.
Environmentalists sue Puerto Rican government over location of renewable energy projects
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Activists and environmental groups including the Sierra Club are suing Puerto Rico's government over the planned location of dozens of renewable energy projects meant to ease the U.S. territory's power woes. The lawsuit filed Monday claims the projects would be built on lands that are ecologically sensitive and of high agricultural value, a violation of local laws. The groups requested that a judge prohibit local government agencies from approving projects on such lands. They note such projects should instead be built on roofs, parking lots, landfills in disuse and previously contaminated grounds. A spokeswoman for Puerto Rico's Justice Department said the agency did not have immediate comment.
UBS to pay $1.44 billion to settle 2007 financial crisis-era mortgage fraud case, last of such cases
NEW YORK (AP) — UBS will pay U.S. authorities $1.44 billion to settle the last lingering legal case over Wall Street's role in the housing bubble of the early 2000s, which ultimately led to the 2008 financial crisis and Great Recession. The Swiss bank agreed to pay a civil penalty over how it handled the sale of 40 mortgage-backed securities issued in 2006 and 2007. The settlement argues that UBS bankers gave false and misleading statements about the health of the mortgages in those bonds to the buyers in violation of federal securities law.
Privately held Esmark makes offer for US Steel, sets up bidding contest for iconic steelmaker
NEW YORK (AP) — Industrial conglomerate Esmark says it has made an all-cash bid to buy U.S. Steel that values the iconic steelmaker at $7.8 billion. That tops an earlier offer from rival Cleveland-Cliffs. On Sunday, U.S. Steel said it rejected a cash and stock offer from Cleveland-Cliffs that was valued at $7.3 billion as of the close of trading Friday. U.S. Steel also said it had received several offers for all or parts of the company and was evaluating its options. Pittsburg-based Esmark is run by James Bouchard, a former vice president in U.S. Steel's European operations.
