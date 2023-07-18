Stock market today: Wall Street sluggish ahead of retail, factory data and more corporate earnings
Wall Street was largely unchanged ahead of the release of U.S. retail sales and factory data and more corporate earnings reports. Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average each fell less than 0.1% before the bell Tuesday. This week also will bring a slew of corporate earnings reports that investors are looking to for signs of where profits for U.S. companies are heading. Bank of America shares rose modestly before the bell after it reported second-quarter profits grew 19% to $7.4 billion, or 88 cents per share. That beat Wall Street's targets by four cents.
House Republicans propose planting a trillion trees as they move away from climate change denial
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are searching for solutions to climate change without restricting American-produced energy that comes from burning oil, coal and gas. Scientists overwhelmingly agree that heat-trapping gases released from the combustion of fossil fuels are pushing up global temperatures. But Republicans remain opposed to government action to force emissions reductions. Instead, they have embraced the idea of planting a trillion trees. A 2019 study suggested that planting trees to suck up carbon dioxide from the atmosphere could be one of the most effective ways to fight climate change. But environmental scientists call the idea a distraction from cutting emissions from fossil fuels.
Bank of America net income jumps 19%, extending the rally for big banks
Bank of America said its profits grew 19% last quarter, the latest of the big banks to see its bottom line boosted by higher interest rates. The nation's second-largest bank by assets posted a profit of $7.4 billion in the three months ended June 30, up from $6.2 billion in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, BofA earned 73 cents, the same figure as one year ago. Analysts were expecting profit of 84 cents per share. Revenue of $25.2 billion came in just ahead of targets. Bank of America's net interest income rose 14% to $14.2 billion in the second quarter.
As UK housing costs soar, anxiety grips homeowners and renters: 'I'm in meltdown'
LONDON (AP) — For millions in the U.K., the cost-of-living crisis just never seems to ease. First, it was skyrocketing energy and food costs stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Now, it's soaring housing costs as interest rates spike to 15-year highs. Those rates have risen to 5% after being under 1% for the past decade. That has ratcheted up mortgages and rents in Britain. Around a million households are expected to face a 500-pound, or $655, monthly increase in their average mortgage repayments in the next few years. More rate hikes are expected as the Bank of England tries to bring down the highest inflation in the Group of Seven major economies.
Divisions over the Ukraine war cause a rift at EU-LatAm summit that was supposed to be a love-in
BRUSSELS (AP) — High anxiety has set in on the closing day of a summit between European Union and Latin American leaders. What was supposed to be a love-in turned into a diplomatic fracas over the war in Ukraine. Ambassadors worked through much of the night and into Tuesday morning to find even the blandest text to condemn Russia for its invasion of Russia, with talks hung up over the reservations of some Central and South American nations such as Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. The 27-nation EU wanted the summit to focus on new economic initiatives and closer cooperation to stave off surging Chinese influence, but several Latin American and Caribbean leaders brought century-old recriminations over colonialism and slavery to the table.
The Biden administration announces a cybersecurity labeling program for smart devices
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration and major consumer tech players are launching an effort to put a nationwide cybersecurity certification and labeling program in place. The program announced Tuesday is to help consumers choose smart devices that are less vulnerable to hacking. Officials liken the new U.S. Cyber Trust Mark initiative to the Energy Star program, which rates appliances' energy efficiency. The initiative will be overseen by the Federal Communications Commission. Industry participation is voluntary. Amazon, Best Buy, Google, LG, Logitech and Samsung are among industry participants. The labels are for products including baby monitors, home security cameras, fitness trackers, TVs and smart climate control systems. The labels could be ready by next year.
Actors and writers on strike are united and determined in the face of a long summer standoff
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Solidarity and stamina are themes on picket lines in New York and Los Angeles as striking actors and writers are bracing for a long standoff with studios. Writers who have been on strike since May and actors who are only on their second day Monday emphasized that they are energized by picketing together. Kevin Bacon was on the picket line in New York and said he was there to support the members of his union who have to struggle to get by. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at Monday's press briefing that the president believes all workers, including writers and actors, deserve fair pay.
Why allowing Ukraine to ship grain during Russia's war matters to the world
LONDON (AP) — Russia has suspended a wartime deal brokered by the U.N. and Turkey that was designed to move food from Ukraine to parts of the world where millions are going hungry. The Black Sea Grain Initiative has allowed 32.9 million metric tons of grain to be exported from Ukraine since last August. The group that facilitates the initiative says more than half of that has gone to developing countries. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that the part of the deal related to Russia has not been fulfilled. Moscow has complained that its own agricultural shipments have faced hurdles. That's despite Moscow shipping record amounts of wheat.
Microsoft and UK regulators win more time to resolve blocked $69 billion Activision deal
LONDON (AP) — Microsoft and British regulators won more time from a court Monday as the U.S. tech company uses a rare second chance to overcome opposition to its $69 billion bid for video game maker Activision Blizzard. The judge conditionally approved their joint request to delay the appeal that Microsoft set in motion after watchdogs initially rejected the deal. The regulator later pushed back its final decision so it can consider Microsoft's argument that new developments mean its blockbuster purchase of the Call of Duty game maker should go through. The merger has already won approval in the European Union and a slew of countries but has faced opposition from antitrust regulators in Britain and the United States.
Biden and Sanders meet union organizers amid labor turmoil
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders met with labor organizers at the White House on Monday to talk about ways to boost union membership. The organizers represent industries and workplaces that have not traditionally been represented by unions, such as Starbucks coffee shops and video game companies. The meeting took place as strikes have been launched and threatened around the country. Entertainment unions representing actors and writers have shut down film and television production, and UPS drivers could also walk off the job.
