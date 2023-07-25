IRS is ending unannounced visits to taxpayers to protect worker safety and combat scammers
WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS says it is ending its decades-old policy of making unannounced home and business visits — in a an effort to keep its workers safe and combat scammers who pose as IRS agents. Effective immediately, the change follows a number of other actions the agency has taken to improve worker safety. The agency in recent years has experienced more threats. In part, those were tied to conspiracy theories that agents were going to target middle-income taxpayers more aggressively after the passage of a climate, health care and tax bill that provided $80 billion to step up tax collections.
Elon Musk reveals new 'X' logo to replace Twitter's blue bird
Elon Musk has unveiled a new "X" logo to replace Twitter's famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. The X started appearing at the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday, but the bird was still dominant across the smartphone app. In response to questions about what tweets would be called when the rebranding is done, Musk said they would be called Xs. It's yet another change that Musk has made since acquiring Twitter that has alienated users and turned off advertisers, leaving the microblogging site vulnerable to new threats, including rival Meta's new text-based app Threads.
Key question as Federal Reserve meets: Can the central bank pull off a difficult 'soft landing'?
WASHINGTON (AP) — When Chair Jerome Powell and other Federal Reserve officials gather this week for their latest decision on interest rates, they will do so on the cusp of achieving an elusive "soft landing" — the feat of curbing inflation without causing a deep recession. After the Fed began aggressively raising borrowing costs early last year, most economists predicted it would send the economy crashing. Yet even though the Fed is poised to raise its key rate on Wednesday for the 11th time since March 2022, no one is panicking. Economists and financial traders have grown more optimistic that what some call "immaculate disinflation" — a steady easing of inflation pressures without an economic downturn — can be achieved.
Stock market today: Global markets mixed after Chinese promise to support economy
BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures are mixed after China's ruling Communist Party promised to shore up its sagging economy ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting traders hope will announce this interest rate cycle's final increase. London and Shanghai advanced while Tokyo and Paris retreated. Oil prices edged lower. Chinese leaders promised measures to boost sluggish economic growth by supporting real estate sales and other struggling sectors but gave no details. They didn't mention possible stimulus spending. Traders expect the Fed to announce another increase in its benchmark lending rate to a 22-year high. But they hope that will be this year's final increase after inflation that was near multi-decade highs declined.
General Motors Q2 earnings rise 52% on strong sales, prices and automaker raises outlook for 2023
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors posted $2.54 billion in second-quarter net income, a 52% increase over a year ago. The Detroit automaker said continued strong vehicle sales and pricing, as well as cost cuts, led to the better-than-expected quarter. The company on Tuesday raised its full-year financial guidance with one qualification: that it can negotiate union labor contracts without a strike. Discounts and inventory remained flat as the company sold 19% more vehicles than a year ago in the U.S. GM raised its full-year guidance, forecasting net income of $9.3 billion to $10.7 billion. Previously it predicted $8.4 billion to $9.9 billion.
Europe's strategy to boost its computer chip industry and compete with Asia gets final approval
LONDON (AP) — European Union member states have given final approval for the bloc's master plan to expand semiconductor production. That clears the path for the EU's massive effort to slash reliance on Asia for computer chips vital for everything from washing machines to cars. The European Council's ministers signed off on the EU's Chips Act, which will channel $47 billion in public and private funds and allow state aid for the continent's semiconductor industry. EU leaders want to use the cash to kick-start massive investments for new chipmaking facilities, doubling the 27-nation bloc's share of global semiconductor production to 20% by 2030.
EU agriculture ministers meet to discuss vital Ukraine grain exports after Russia halted deal
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union agriculture ministers are meeting to discuss ways of moving grain vital to global food security out of Ukraine after Russia halted a deal that allowed the exports. At the same time, they want to protect prices for farmers in countries bordering the war-ravaged nation. The ministers are meeting Tuesday in Brussels for the first time since Russia pulled the plug on the wartime deal last week. Poland's agriculture minister is set to tell the meeting that his country, along with Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria, are extending their ban on Ukrainian grain imports, but will still allow food to move through their countries to parts of the world.
The Biden administration proposes new rules to push insurers to boost mental health coverage
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration has announced new rules meant to push insurance companies to increase their coverage of mental health treatments. The new regulations announced Tuesday would require insurers to study whether their customers have equal access to medical and mental health benefits and to take remedial action, if necessary. The Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act requires that insurers provide the same level of coverage for both mental and physical health care. The rules, if finalized, would force insurers to study patient outcomes to ensure the benefits are administered equally, taking into account their provider network and reimbursement rates and whether prior authorization is required for care.
Indonesian police crack down on traffickers who sent 122 people to sell their kidneys in Cambodia
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police are investigating the illegal trade in human organs involving police and immigration officers who were accused of helping traffickers send 122 Indonesians to a hospital in Cambodia to sell their kidneys. Police said Tuesday that authorities have arrested 12 people including a police officer and an immigration officer on July 19. Authorities said that police would continue cracking down on human smuggling syndicates in the illegal trade of human organs. Nine of the suspects were former organ trade victims who were accused of luring people from across Indonesia through social media into having their kidneys removed. The tenth suspect was accused of sending them to a hospital in Cambodian capital Phnom Penh for kidney transplant surgery.
A UPS strike could be just around the corner. Here's what you need to know
NEW YORK (AP) — As the deadline to reach a new contract nears, a potential UPS strike feels closer than ever. The Teamsters — which represent some 340,000 UPS workers — are calling for better pay, particularly for part-time workers, and safety improvements. Following a negotiation stalement that started earlier this month and rallies held across the country, the union and UPS say they will resume talks next week. But if an agreement isn't met before the current contract expires on July 31, the unionized workers have authorized a strike. Such an impasse hasn't been seen since 1997, in a very different landscape for delivery services, when a walkout by 185,000 workers crippled UPS.
