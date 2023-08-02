Fitch downgrades US credit rating, citing mounting debt and political divisions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fitch Ratings has downgraded the United States government's credit rating, citing rising debt at the federal, state, and local levels and a "steady deterioration in standards of governance" over the past two decades. Fitch says the worsening political polarization around spending and tax policy are key reasons for the downgrade. It said U.S. governance has declined relative to other highly rated countries and cited "repeated debt limit standoffs and last-minute resolutions." The rating was cut Tuesday one notch to AA+ from AAA, the highest possible rating. The new rating is still well into investment grade.
Why are gas prices rising? Experts point to extreme heat and oil production cuts
NEW YORK (AP) — Drivers are in for another headache at the pump as U.S. gas prices continue to rise. The national average for gas prices stood at about $3.78 a gallon on Tuesday — about 25 cents higher than that seen one month ago, according to motor club AAA. While today's prices at the pump remain far lower than they were last year, when energy costs soared worldwide in the months following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, experts say such a jump is unusual. There are a few factors causing oil prices to rise, experts say, including global supply production cuts and impacts of this summer's extreme heat on refineries. Here's what you need to know.
Mideast countries that are already struggling fear price hikes after Russia exits grain deal
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt and other lower-income Middle Eastern countries like Lebanon and Pakistan are worried about what comes next after Russia pulled out of a crucial wartime grain deal. They're already struggling with economic woes that have driven more people into poverty and fear rising food prices will create even more pain for households, businesses and government bottom lines. Many have diversified their sources of wheat, and there is enough of the grain to go around in the world. But the end of the deal that allowed Ukraine's grain to flow during a global food crisis has created uncertainty about price hikes, a major driver of hunger.
Stock market today: Global shares slip, echoing Wall Street's retreat from its rally
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares have fallen after Wall Street took a step back from its big rally as markets tried to digest a slew of earnings. Shares are lower in early trading in France, Germany and Britain. U.S. futures also fell. Oil prices rose. Benchmarks finished lower in Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Investor optimism was hurt by Fitch Ratings downgrading the United States government's credit rating, citing rising debt at the federal, state, and local levels. The rating was cut one notch to AA+ from AAA, the highest possible rating.
CVS Health turns in better-than-expected 2Q even as pharmacy pricing, increased care use hurt
CVS Health topped second-quarter expectations, but the health care giant's profit sank as pricing pressure hurt its drugstore business and rising medical costs hit the health insurance side. The company also booked a $496-million, pre-tax restructuring charge in the quarter and reaffirmed a forecast for the year that it had cut in May. CVS operates one of the nation's largest drugstore chains with nearly 10,000 retail locations. It runs prescription drug plans for big clients like insurers and employers through a large pharmacy benefit management business. It also provides health insurance for more than 25 million people through its Aetna arm.
Tech consultant to stand trial in stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco judge has ordered tech consultant Nima Momeni to stand trial for murder in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee. The judge's decision Tuesday came after two days of evidence presented by the prosecution. They said Momeni planned the April 4 attack, driving Lee to a secluded spot and stabbing him three times with a knife after a dispute over Momeni's younger sister. Prosecutors said Lee's DNA was found on the blade of the knife but not the handle, and Momeni's DNA was found on the handle. Lawyers for Momeni say their client had no reason to kill Lee and that the two were cordial.
UAW to show list of economic demands to automakers this week, will seek worker pay if plants close
DETROIT (AP) — The new president of the United Auto Workers says the union will present a long list to General Motors, Ford and Stellantis when it delivers economic demands to the companies this week. And the message from newly elected chief Shawn Fain is that the companies are making big profits and can afford to pay up. In a Facebook Live presentation Tuesday evening, Fain reiterated demands to end wage tiers among workers, and for double-digit pay raises and restoration of cost-of-living pay. The union also wants defined benefit pensions for all workers. Fain also says the UAW will ask that companies pay workers for doing community service or other work if their plants are closed, and he proposed a 32-hour work week.
Russian drone strikes on Ukraine's Odesa region cause fires at a port near the Romanian border
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say that Russian troops have hit port infrastructure in southern Ukraine with Shahed drones near the border with NATO member Romania. Officials said Wednesday that the strikes damaged a grain elevator and caused a fire at facilities that transport the country's crucial grain exports. Russia has hammered Ukraine's ports with strikes since leaving a deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain to world markets through the city of Odesa. Russian forces have fired dozens of drones and missiles since July 1 at the port of Odesa and the region's river ports which are being used as alternative routes.
Chatbots sometimes make things up. Is AI's hallucination problem fixable?
Spend enough time with ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots and it doesn't take long for them to spout falsehoods. Described as hallucination, confabulation or just plain making things up, it's now a problem for every business, organization and high school student trying to get a "generative AI" system to compose documents and get work done. Builders of AI systems known as large language models say they're working to make them more truthful. But some experts say the problem isn't fixable. The say there's a mismatch between the technology's capabilities and how people want to use it.
DeSantis-controlled Disney World district abolishes diversity, equity initiatives
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Diversity, equity and inclusion programs have been abolished from Walt Disney World's governing district, which is now controlled by appointees of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The move is an echo of the Florida governor's agenda which has championed curtailing such programs in higher education and elsewhere. The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District said in a statement on Tuesday that its diversity, equity and inclusion committee would be eliminated, as would any job duties connected to it. Also gone were initiatives left over from when the district was controlled by Disney supporters which awarded contracts based on goals of achieving racial or gender parity.
