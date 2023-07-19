Chinese livestreamers set their sights on TikTok sales to shoppers in the US and Europe
HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese livestreamers have set their sights on selling to TikTok shoppers in the U.S. and Europe. They are hawking everything from bags and apparel to crystals in hopes that overseas livestream shopping could vastly increase their sales. The livestream e-commerce market in China is forecast to reach 4.9 trillion yuan ($676 billion). this year and popular hosts like "Lipstick King" Austin Li rack up tens of millions of dollars in sales in a single livestream. Boot camps have sprouted up in China to teach livestream hosts how to become better salespeople. But it's unclear whether their overseas ambitions can be realized given TikTok's uncertain future in the U.S.
Climate and violence hobble Nigeria's push to rely on its own wheat after the hit from Russia's war
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria is trying to make Africa's largest economy reliant on its own wheat production. But climate change and violence in the northern part of the country, where grains are largely grown, have hindered these efforts. That has worsened local food prices because Nigeria hasn't been able to produce enough wheat to make up for lost supplies tied to Russia's war in Ukraine. Russia's decision this week to back out of an accord allowing Ukraine to ship grain from the Black Sea could make things worse after Ukraine had pledged more supplies of wheat at lower prices. Some farmers are seeing extreme heat and irregular rain contributing to wheat yields dropping in half.
South Africa says Putin will skip a summit next month because of his ICC arrest warrant
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa says Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the BRICS economic summit in Johannesburg next month. The decision means South Africa will not face the dilemma of whether it should carry out an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against the Russian leader. As a signatory to the treaty that created the ICC, South Africa would have been obliged to arrest Putin. Although it had already given strong hints that it would have likely not executed the arrest warrant, Wednesday's announcement allows South Africa to avoid the problem. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has spoken with Putin by telephone in recent days.
Biden's White House is taking on corporate mergers, landlord junk fees and food prices
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing new guidelines for corporate mergers, taking steps to disclose the junk fees charged by landlords and launching a crackdown on price-gouging in the food industry. Wednesday's announcements will be discussed when President Joe Biden meets with his White House Competition Council. The council is a group of administration officials established under a 2021 executive order with the goal of improving competition within the U.S. economy and helping consumers. Republican lawmakers and some business group critics say the Democratic president's effort will lead to greater regulatory costs that leave the economy worse off.
UK homeowners get some respite as inflation falls by more than anticipated to a 15-month low
LONDON (AP) — Inflation in the U.K. has fallen by more than anticipated to a 15-month low in a development that may ease the pressure for the Bank of England to raise interest rates sharply over the coming months. That may provide homeowners who are looking to get a new mortgage deal some comfort. The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that inflation fell to 7.9% in the year to June from 8.7% the previous month. Economists had expected a more modest decline to 8.2%. Despite the decline, inflation is still running far higher than the Bank of England's target rate of 2%. As a result, the central bank is expected to raise its main interest rate further at its upcoming meeting in early August.
Chinese e-retailer Temu files lawsuit in US against rival Shein, alleging antitrust violations
HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese e-commerce retailer Temu has filed a lawsuit accusing its rival Shein of violating U.S. antitrust law by blocking clothing manufacturers from working with Temu. Shein, an online apparel firm, and Temu are fast-rising online shopping platforms in the U.S. Court documents show Temu alleging that Shein has compelled manufacturers to submit to unfair supply chain agreements that prevent them from working with Temu after it entered the U.S. market in 2022. Earlier, Shein sued Temu, asserting that it engaged in deceptive business practices and created impostor pages that violated copyrights and trademarks. Both Shein and Temu have gained attention as imports to the U.S. via their platforms have surged.
Stock market today: World shares track Wall Street rally as Britain reports inflation fell in June
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have opened higher in Europe, taking their cues from gains in Asia and on Wall Street. Britain reported inflation fell to 7.9% in June, a 15-month low. Signs that upward price pressures are abating are raising hopes among investors that central banks might begin winding down the latest cycle of interest rate hikes. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.7% to its highest finish since early April 2022. The Dow added 1.1% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%. Microsoft logged a 4% gain after announcing pricing for some artificial-intelligence services. Financial institutions that reported strong earnings also logged big gains.
'Oppenheimer' stirs up conflicted history for Los Alamos and New Mexico downwinders
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — An upcoming movie about a man who changed the course of the world's history by shepherding the development of the first atomic bomb is expected to be a blockbuster. But for a community downwind of the New Mexico testing site, director Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" will be painful. New Mexicans who were exposed to radiation from the world's first atomic blast during World War II's top-secret Manhattan Project have never been fully recognized. Downwinders are calling on Nolan and others to help raise awareness of the health implications of Oppenheimer's work. Meanwhile, officials in Los Alamos are preparing for the spotlight. They see it as a chance to help visitors learn about the town's complicated history.
India's Tata will build a $5-billion new electric car battery factory in the UK
LONDON (AP) — India's Tata Sons has confirmed plans to build a 4-billion-pound, or $5.2-billion, electric car battery factory in the U.K. The plant is expected to become one of Europe's largest battery cell manufacturing sites when it begins production in 2026. Britain's government says the new factory is the largest investment in the U.K. automotive industry in decades, and will create 4,000 jobs and thousands more in supply chains. Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps said the plant is expected to produce about 40 gigawatt hours of battery cells every year. The factory will make batteries for Tata's Jaguar Land Rover and other firms. Shapps says it will produce enough to provide half the U.K.'s electric vehicle batteries.
Gucci's CEO is stepping down as its French parent shakes up leadership
LONDON (AP) — The president and CEO of Gucci is stepping down later this year. It's the latest shakeup to the luxury fashion brand and comes as part of a series of changes at its parent company, the French conglomerate Kering. Marco Bizzarri will depart the Italian design house in September after eight years at the helm. Kering said Tuesday that Bizzarri "masterminded the execution of Gucci's outstanding growth strategy since 2015." He'll be replaced by Kering managing director Jean-François Palus, who will be "tasked with strengthening Gucci's teams and operations" as the brand "rebuilds influence and momentum." The shakeup leaves questions about the future of Gucci, whose creative director of eight years, Alessandro Michele, left the brand in November.
