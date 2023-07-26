A Fed still wary of inflation is set to raise rates to a 22-year peak. Will it be the last hike?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Even after inflation has steadily eased this year, the Federal Reserve's policymakers still think prices are rising too fast and are almost certain to lift their key interest rate by a quarter-point on Wednesday. The Fed's increase would be its 11th hike in 17 months. As with its previous rate hikes, this one would likely further elevate the costs of mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and business borrowing. Another hike is expected despite a run of encouraging news that has sent stock prices higher, boosted consumer confidence and brightened hopes that the Fed can pull off a difficult "soft landing," in which inflation would continue to slow toward the Fed's 2% target without sending the economy tumbling into a recession.
UPS reaches tentative contract with 340,000 unionized workers, potentially dodging calamitous strike
NEW YORK (AP) — UPS has reached a contract with its 340,000-person union, averting a potential strike that would have disrupted deliveries for businesses and households nationwide. The Teamsters called the tentative agreement announced Tuesday "historic" and "overwhelmingly lucrative." The agreement, which must still be ratified by union members, includes a provision to increase starting pay for part-time workers, which had been a sticking point in the negotiations. A tentative agreement had already been reached on safety issues, including equipping more trucks with air conditioning. Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien says the deal "sets a new standard in the labor movement."
Saudi Arabia is spending billions to become a global gaming hub. Some fans don't want to play
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia aims to become the "ultimate global hub" of the $180 billion-a-year video game industry. Over the past year it has earmarked nearly $40 billion for a new gaming conglomerate, become the largest outside investor in Nintendo and hosted an international tournament with $45 million in prize money. Other wealthy Gulf nations like the UAE are also trying to get in on the action. But as with similar forays into soccer and golf, Saudi Arabia has faced pushback from fans who accuse it of "sportswashing" human rights abuses. A number of big names in the video game industry have pulled out of partnerships in recent years, but the money remains a major draw.
NatWest Bank CEO ousted after furor over politician Nigel Farage's bank account
LONDON (AP) — NatWest, one of Britain's biggest banks, says its chief executive has left her job after discussing personal details of a client — the populist politician Nigel Farage — with a journalist. The bank said Alison Rose was leaving Wednesday "by mutual consent." The surprise early-morning statement came just hours after NatWest had expressed full confidence in the CEO. Rose's departure came after days of news stories sparked when Farage complained that his bank account had been shut down because the banking group didn't agree with his political views. Farage, a right-wing talk show presenter and former leader of the pro-Brexit U.K. Independence Party, said his account with the private bank Coutts, owned by NatWest Group, was closed down unfairly.
Stock market today: Global markets lower ahead of what traders hope will be a final Fed rate hike
BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are lower after Wall Street hit a 15-month high ahead of what traders hope will be the Federal Reserve's final increase in this interest rate cycle. London and Paris opened lower. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong. Oil prices retreated. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.3% after companies reported bigger profits than expected. Investors expect the Fed to raise its key lending rate by 0.25 percentage points to a 22-year high. They hope the U.S. central bank can manage a "soft landing," extinguishing inflation while avoiding a recession. Traders waited to see how China's ruling Communist Party will carry out its promise to shore up sluggish economic growth.
'It was like a heartbeat': Residents at a loss after newspaper shutters in declining coal county
WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — Months after the last newspaper closed in a declining coal community in West Virginia, residents say they are already experiencing challenges getting and sharing information. In March, The Welch News in McDowell County weekly became another one of the thousands of U.S. newspapers that have shuttered since 2005. It's a crisis publisher and owner Missy Nester called "terrifying for democracy" and one that disproportionately impacts rural Americans. Residents suddenly have no way of knowing what's happening at public meetings. Local crises, like the desperately needed upgrade of water and sewer systems, are going unreported. And there is no one to keep disinformation in check.
Nissan plans $663 million investment in Renault's EV unit Ampere and says profit leapt in April-June
TOKYO (AP) — Nissan and Renault have redefined their French-Japanese auto alliance to establish more equal cross-shareholdings. The change will end a disparity that had caused friction between the automakers. Nissan also said Wednesday it will invest 600 million euros, or $663 million, in Ampere, Renault's electric vehicle and software entity in Europe. Renault and Nissan will retain 15% cross-shareholdings in each other. Nissan also reported that its profit more than doubled in the April-June quarter to about $753 million. The company said that despite slow sales in China, sales in other countries were stronger. Weakness in the Japanese yen also helped boost Nissan's bottom line.
Stellantis profits soar 37% in first half of the year as electric vehicle sales rise
MILAN (AP) — U.S.-European carmaker Stellantis has reported a 37% boost in earnings in the first half of the year. The results Wednesday were driven by strong North America income and an increase in electric vehicle sales in Europe. Profit in the first six months of the year was 10.9 billion euros, or $12.07 billion, compared with 7.96 billion euros in the first half of 2022. The carmaker set record net revenue in the first six months of the year of 98.4 billion euros, up 12% over a year earlier. CEO Carlo Tavares called the first-half performance "outstanding," saying that it "supports our long-term stability."
Cigna health giant accused of improperly rejecting thousands of patient claims using an algorithm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal lawsuit alleges that health insurance giant Cigna used a computer algorithm to automatically reject hundreds of thousands of patient claims without examining them individually as required by California law. The class-action lawsuit was filed Monday. It says Cigna rejected more than 300,000 payment claims in just two months last year. The suit says the review took about one second per claim on average before the files were handed over to doctors to sign off on the denials. It alleges that violates a California law requiring fair and thorough reviews of medical coverage claims and denies patients payments for medically necessary procedures. Cigna says the system is used to speed up payments to doctors for low-cost procedures. The company has 18 million U.S. members.
Doctors in England escalate pay dispute as they announce another 4-day walkout in August
LONDON (AP) — Tens of thousands of doctors in Britain's state-funded health service will go on strike for a further four days in August as their pay dispute with the government shows few if any signs of resolution. The junior doctors are fresh from a five-day walkout that was described as the longest in the history of the National Health Service. Doctors at the early stages of their careers said Wednesday that they will walk out in England between Aug. 11 and Aug. 15. The United Kingdom like other nations in Europe has faced disruptive strikes as workers have pressed for pay that keeps pace with a sharp increase in consumer prices.
