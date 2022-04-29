The hospitality and tourism sector of the economy had two extremely tough years with COVID-19 keeping many people in isolation. With new cases of COVID-19 at the lowest levels seen since the beginning of the pandemic, there are hopes of a return to normalcy which will include people being able to travel again to enjoy vacations.
“We are expecting a very busy summer for domestic travel,” said Danielle Morgan, executive director, Mississippi Tourism Association. “With many international restrictions still in place, people are still largely looking for nearby road trip destinations. Smaller, quaint towns are really hot right now. Mississippi is fortunate to have wonderful outdoor amenities and unique communities, which are also very popular.”
Morgan said Visit Mississippi is aggressively marketing to drive markets and touch states with their “Wanderers Welcome” campaign, which is getting great results. The tourism recovery fund that was appropriated by the Mississippi Legislature from American Rescue Plan Act funds (ARPA) to destination marketing organizations will start to roll out in July as well.
“Competition is high, but Mississippi is in a great position to have strong summer and fall seasons,” Morgan said.
However, she is concerned about inflation, and particularly high gasoline prices.
“The past few years have tested all of us in the travel and tourism industry and it’s starting to look as though we can’t catch a break,” said Webster Franklin, president and CEO, Tunica Convention and Visitors Bureau. “The most recent national Visitor Sentiment Study conducted by Longwoods International revealed that 74% of Americans, a pandemic high, now feel safe traveling outside of their community. The same study also found that 65% of the traveling public say that rising gas prices and inflation will either impact or greatly impact their decision to travel over the next six months.”
In Tunica, they have seen steady growth during the first quarter of this year and hope to see that continue from their regional drive markets into the summer. The recent Tourism Recovery legislation passed by the Mississippi Legislature will be available to the Tunica Convention and Visitors Bureau in July.
“The additional marketing dollars provided via this legislation will allow us to aggressively market the Tunica destination to our key outer markets and hopefully boost travel to our area into the fall and holiday season,” Franklin said.
Tupelo Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Neal McCoy is optimistic that even with rising inflation and high gas prices, the pent-up demand for travel is high enough to largely compensate.
“We fully expect that to translate into a busy summer for visitation to Tupelo,” McCoy said. “Our sports market is booming, more groups are choosing to meet in Tupelo, and international travelers are coming back. We have opened three new hotels this year, including Hotel Tupelo, a boutique property. New restaurants are opening throughout the city. The Elvis Presley Birthplace has extended its hours to account for the rise in visitors to the attraction. All indicators point to a very positive summer for tourism in Tupelo.”
Keeping in consideration current gas prices hovering near $4 per gallon, Coastal Mississippi continues to reach their primary markets, but with a heavy focus on those markets within a one-tank drive radius.
"This is the year of the ‘new traveler,’ and new travelers expect new and different amenities from lodging and attractions," said Judy Young, executive director at Coastal Mississippi. "Health and safety standards are paramount. Technology — especially touchless check-in, liberal cancellation policies and affordable rates — drives those booking choices.”
She predicts that coming out of such a long period of constraints and limitations, 2022 will be the year we wring every bit of richness and meaning out of our experiences. Thematically, it's all about adventure mixed with cultural immersion, ecological outdoor experiences, unique lodging, and even pop-up opportunities, definitely bucket-list and edu-vacation.
“The Mississippi Gulf Coast is perfectly positioned with diverse attractions, casinos, and fresh Gulf-to-table seafood; there's something for everyone,” Young said. “There are 62 miles of shoreline, 26 miles of white sand beaches, barrier islands, rivers, and bayous. There's just so much to explore, and the Mississippi Gulf Coast is ready to surprise even the most discerning traveler. There's just a wealth of opportunity here."
Coastal Mississippi is pacing ahead of the majority of the country and captured new and retained repeat visitors during the past 15 months. The return of room revenue has led the way; January through the first week of April posted up between 23% to 34% over 2021 and surpassed 2019. The occupancy rate was performing similarly, with some leveling off once gas prices exceeded $3 a gallon.
"I think you'll find that it's less about specifics and convenience and more about adding services after booking that promote destination discovery,” Young said. “We're looking forward to a robust season and showing visitors why Coastal Mississippi is the destination they've been looking for all along."
Kinchen “Bubba” O’Keefe, executive director, Coahoma County Tourism, uses all caps, BIG!, to describe his outlook for tourism this summer and the rest of the year.
“We are already seeing a big uptick not only in domestic travel, but in international travel, as well,” O’Keefe said. “Nan Hughes, the co-director of the Juke Joint Festival, said they pre sold more than 2,000 wristbands to people from 45 states and 17 countries.”
This year their office had visitors sign their guestbook who were from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, England, Iceland, China, Taiwan, Nigeria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Hungary and Brazil.
“Like I said, we are off to a great start for 2022, and I expect it is only going to get better,” O’Keefe said.
If this first part of the year's tourism taxes is any indication, Cleveland should be in for a good summer, said Tourism Director Sean Johnson. “Currently, we're seeing a 14% increase in tourism tax revenues over last year, and an over 30% jump over pre-pandemic numbers. So, all of this bodes really well for us going into the summer. Other data also points to growth: our website traffic is up considerably over last year and reports from Smith Travel Research, a travel research firm we partner with, shows that demand for hotel rooms in Cleveland has lately been historically high.”
And while travel was certainly impacted by the COVID pandemic over the past couple of years, the impact of the disease on travel sentiment is diminishing. According to a recent report by Longwoods International, a polling company working with the Mississippi Tourism Association, less than 20 percent of respondents say that COVID is impacting their travel plans.
Johnson hopes gas prices will stabilize or fall before the summer travel season. If they don't, they are ready to market around that.
“There are plenty of people — tens of millions, actually — who live within a short six-hour drive of Cleveland,” Johnson said. “With all that Cleveland offers, including its convenient location from which visitors can explore the entire Delta region, it's not a hard sell.”
Vicksburg is also seeing an 18% increase in visits from 2020 to 2021, higher hospitality tax collections, and the return of events.
“We have welcomed the annual nurses’ convention this past month and look forward to hosting the statewide firefighters conference this summer,” said Laura Beth Strickland, executive director, Vicksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We have added new businesses to our tourism portfolio including new museums and restaurants, and continue to see more investment in the heart of our city, our downtown district.”
Strickland said they were fortunate enough to receive some CARES Act funding from the state at the end of 2020 which allowed them to do a multimedia marketing campaign to promote Vicksburg as a safe, viable destination to visit with many things to do for tourists. “We were able to reach markets that were not possible in the past and saw a great return on that investment throughout 2021 with record-breaking hospitality tax collections showing we were hosting more quality visitors,” she said.
It has been particularly great to see the riverboats return in full action. Vicksburg has close to 200 dockings scheduled this year and are seeing four-five boats a week at their riverfront. In addition, they have been hosting several tournaments at our state-of-the-art sports complex, Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi, which has helped with our influx of visitors.
The casinos have been doing well. Vicksburg is home to four casinos, and they all had to make adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Strickland said the 2021 revenue for the central region, which also includes two casinos in Greenville and one in Natchez, saw a 33% increase over 2020 and 16.5% over 2019. “People have been ready to get out and enjoy gaming, and it is great to see them doing well,” she said.
The Vicksburg National Military Park recorded 408,200 visitors in 2021. This was a 56.8% increase over 2020 and a 29.2% decrease from 2019. Although the tour road remained open through 2020, the visitor center, USS Cairo, and overlooks open until midway through 2021.