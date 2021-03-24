Butler Snow LLP has been ranked among the nation’s top firms for public finance work in Refinitiv’s 2020 Year-end Annual Review. The firm ranks nationally at No. 5 for Private Bond Counsel, No. 7 for Private Counsel and No. 11 for Green Disclosure. The firm has also been recognized at the following regional and state levels for bond counsel:
- No. 3 in the Southeast region
- No. 9 in the Southwest region
- No. 1 in Mississippi
- No. 2 in Colorado and Louisiana
- No. 3 in Tennessee and Washington, D.C.
- No. 5 in Georgia
“We are proud to be ranked again among the nation’s top firms for our public finance work,” said Christopher R. Maddux, chair of Butler Snow LLP. “Our attorneys represent a variety of entities across the country, but all remain focused on delivering elevated client service and strategic counsel. This recognition is a testament to their dedication and expertise.”
Butler Snow offers a comprehensive and diverse public finance practice ranging from all forms of state and municipal bonds and obligations to the full complement of techniques available to finance or refinance a wide array of projects. The group, which is made up of more than 45 attorneys, works collaboratively to find innovative financing solutions to support governmental, health care, industrial/economic development, public-private partnerships, exempt facilities, utilities, public and private educational institutions, housing and other developments and nonprofit institutions.
Refinitiv is one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, serving over 40,000 institutions in over 190 countries. Published by The Bond Buyer, Refinitiv based its rankings and volume totals on a variety of self-reported statistics. The rankings signify how active firms are in the public finance space and provide a listing of the busiest public finance firms in the country from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020.