The idea for influencer marketing software product Buzzbassador was born from the same thing all great startups are: a problem.
As college students in the MSU Center for Entrepreneurship and Outreach, Calvin Waddy, Shelby Baldwin and Brandon Johns’ first entrepreneurial venture was an online apparel store that — to their surprise — quickly found traction, selling to over 9,000 customers worldwide. Their recipe for success included one main ingredient: influencer marketing, a booming advertising method where brands promote their products through social media users with a significant audience of engaged followers.
The problem they faced? As influencer campaigns scale, so do their required management — and for small businesses and teams, this can be a huge strain. Soon the daily recruitment, communication, payments, affiliate revenue attribution and many more influencer-related tasks overwhelmed the trio’s business operations.
The founders searched for solutions, but when they were not satisfied with what the market had to offer, the idea for Buzzbassador was born: “Why don’t we just create our own solution?”
Today, Buzzbassador is a full-service IRM (influencer relationship management) platform that has helped more than 3,000 eCommerce businesses in a wide range of industries and verticals drive sales and brand awareness from social media influencers. As of 2022’s Q1-end, the company, Rocketing Systems Inc. — now run by COO Baldwin and CEO Waddy — has raised just under $1,000,000 from angel investors, which has powered Buzzbassador in helping its merchants generate over $6.5 million in sales from the over 70,000 influencers who use the platform.
The company received help from the E-Center’s VentureCatalyst program, which is a four-tier process that includes pitching the business concept to gatekeeper review panels at the end of each stage. The first is made up of students with successful companies and the final evaluation is by outside venture capitalists like Wade Patterson, founder of the Bulldog Angel Network.
“The Buzzbassador founders are really a good team,” says Patterson. “They’re already adding things to their solution. The number of feature possibilities is infinite and I can see them going deeper into the Shopify market and also moving into Shopify competitor markets as well.
"These three entrepreneurs have been very coachable, which is key to success. They execute knowing what the market wants and will pay for. I think they’re going to do quite well.”