Ridgeland-based C Spire announced Tuesday that it has acquired Mobile-based Harbor Communications, LLC, which provides a range of voice and data telecommunications services to consumers and businesses on the Alabama Gulf Coast.
The announcement was made during an online virtual press briefing hosted by C Spire, a privately-held diversified telecommunications and technology services company, and attended by executives of both companies and regional economic development advocates.
“Throughout its 32-year history, C Spire has grown both organically and through strategic acquisitions,” said Chief Executive Hu Meena. “Harbor is a great addition to our family and solidifies even further our efforts to become the dominant market player in Alabama and the Southeast region.”
Meena said Harbor will continue normal operations during the transition period.
C Spire also will immediately begin upgrading and expanding Harbor’s fiber optic infrastructure in Mobile and Baldwin counties to bring its all-fiber services to more consumers, businesses and government entities in the area. The purchase price was not disclosed.
Regional economic development officials emphasized the importance of fiber-optic infrastructure and technology in the creation of new jobs and economic growth for the area.
“As Alabama’s growth and job creation leader, fiber-optic infrastructure is essential to Baldwin County’s continued economic success – enabling families and businesses to engage fully in the digital transformation of our livelihoods and economy,” said Lee Lawson, president and chief executive of the 100-plus-member Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance. “We’re grateful that C Spire is investing in our future.”
C Spire Wireless is the seventh-largest wireless carrier in the United States and the largest privately held mobile communications company.
It operates across Mississippi and in the Memphis metropolitan area, as well as the Florida Panhandle.