RIDGELAND, Miss. - C Spire Business, a diversified telecommunications and technology services company, ranks among the world’s Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs for 2022, according to ChannelE2E, a CyberRisk Alliance resource.
This year, C Spire Business ranked No. 2 among the world's healthcare providers and No. 4 overall in the Top 100. Since 2016, C Spire has been named on ChannelE2E Top 100 list.
“We are very pleased that ChannelE2E has ranked C Spire Business among the world’s Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs for 2022,” said Suzy Hays, general manager, C Spire Business. “We have a very customer-focused team, and it is always an honor to be recognized for our collaborative efforts that propel C Spire’s national presence.”
C Spire Business has invested more than 20 years in empowering health care professionals throughout the Southeast U.S. with smart solutions for system performance, HIPAA compliance, and accountability for IT spending. Their 200+ team of highly certified engineers manage clinical systems that collectively see thousands of patients per year.
C Spire Business has local engineering talent in every market across the Southeast U.S. The company specializes in customizing a cutting- edge solution to advance customer IT needs.
Additionally, C Spire Business operates both on premise and in the cloud – most companies only specialize in one. As an expert in both, C Spire takes pride in personalizing solutions that assist with business progression.
The annual list and research (hashtag: #MSP100) identify and honor the top 100 managed services providers (MSPs) in healthcare, legal, government, financial services, manufacturing and additional vertical markets. Moreover, the research affirms that vertical market MSPs have vastly expanded their managed security capabilities.
This year’s research revealed several key MSP business, security and market trends.
Key takeaways include:
Key Verticals: The most successful vertical market MSPs are zeroing in on healthcare and manufacturing, with continued strong interest in financial services, legal and government opportunities.
Managed Security Services: All honorees offer some form of managed security services – particularly backup and disaster recovery (96%), endpoint detection & response (EDR, 88%) and managed detection and response (MDR), 82%). Moreover, the MSPs increasingly focus on emerging areas such as Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM, 49%) and eXtended Detection and Response (XDR, 38%).
End-Customer Reach: The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs now manage more than 6.1 million users across their customer sites as of 2021, up from 3.1 million in 2020.
“ChannelE2E and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate C Spire Business on this honor,” said Amy Katz, executive vice president and general manager of ChannelE2E, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. “Businesses worldwide increasingly outsource their most critical security, business automation and IT management requirements to the world’s Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs.”
The ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research are overseen by Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri), executive vice president and editorial director of ChannelE2E. Find the online list and associated report here: channelE2E.com/top100.
For more information regarding C Spire’s ranking as the world’s No. 2 IT company for health care, click here: blog.cspire.com/c-spire-is-ranked-the-worlds-no.-2-it-company-for-healthcare.-heres-why.