WATER VALLEY, Miss. – Brad Carpenter, C Spire’s chief information officer, has been elected to the board of trustees for Base Camp Coding Academy, a non-profit software development program that provides high tech training and career opportunities to Mississippi’s under-advantaged youth.
Carpenter, who has more than 20 years of IT and management experience, is responsible for the strategic direction, management and operations of the enterprise information technology systems for all C Spire lines of business. He also leads C Spire's project management office. Carpenter holds bachelor’s degrees in business information systems and marketing from Mississippi State University.
“We are proud of the dedication C Spire has to investing in our local workforce through the years,” said Kagan Coughlin, co-founder and trustee of Base Camp. “Gifted leaders like Brad who bring great expertise and experience to our board and the exceptional tech jobs C Spire delivers to our state is outstanding.”
This appointment highlights the long-running partnership between Base Camp and C Spire, the first corporate sponsor to join the pilot of Base Camp Coding Academy. The initiative is foundational in cultivating Mississippi’s future tech workforce – and more than 20 alumni of the academy launched their tech careers with C Spire.
“At C Spire, we have experienced excellent results from the Base Camp program and its successful graduates,” Carpenter said. “I am excited to be a part of the board and participate in continuing to grow the program – a key driver in building our region's future through technology and education.”
Base Camp Coding Academy, based in Water Valley, Mississippi, is a charitable, non-profit vocational education training program that delivers fast paced, focused computer programming to youth in Mississippi to support the technology needs of local and regional employers. The program's primary objective is to help students pursue a career in computer science through an immersive classroom environment that features current, real-world technologies and projects. For more information about the Base Camp Coding Academy, visit www.basecampcodingacademy.org.