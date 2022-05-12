RIDGELAND, Miss. – To help consumers feeling the pain of inflation, C Spire is bringing back its Unlimited with CashBack plan that gives customers cash back on their wireless bills when they use less data.

“As rising inflation continues to hit customers in our region in the wallet, we are reintroducing a wireless plan that gives them more control over their monthly bill,” said Craig Jackson, general manager, wireless, at C Spire. “Unlimited with CashBack is a flexible plan that puts money back in their pockets every month according to how they use data.”

Under the plan that returns May 11 for a limited time, customers can qualify for a $10 bill credit when they use less than 2GB of data per month. Families and people using multiple lines can save $10 on each line that uses less than 2GB of data. A family with four lines, for example, would pay $42.50 per line when using Autopay; the first line costs $60 a month while the second, third and fourth lines would cost $50 a month each with Autopay.

The Unlimited with CashBack plan emphasizes three customer-friendly elements: simplify the typical suite of plans and price points by layering in multi-line discounts, build on the value of the worry-free nature of Unlimited that customers desire, and give users who don't consume as much data in some months an Unlimited plan that flexes with their data usage. C Spire’s “use less, pay less” philosophy has returned $18 million to customers to date.

C Spire is offering its Unlimited with CashBack for new lines or device upgrades on a customer’s Device Payment Plan, or for devices purchased separately without a contract. This makes the experience of signing up or getting a new phone simple for customers and those who switch to C Spire.

The latest customer-focused Unlimited with CashBack plan exemplifies C Spire's commitment to helping customers across C Spire Country enjoy world-class products, services and programs that are focused on simplicity and ease and designed around their needs.

After 25GB of data usage, C Spire may slow data speeds to protect its network and other users' experience. Additional limitations, restrictions and eligibility requirements may apply. For more information on the new Unlimited plan with cash back, visit a C Spire retail store, go online to cspire.com or call Customer Telesales at 1.855.CSPIRE4.