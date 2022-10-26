Charles Watson, senior vice president for networking operations at C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology services company, has been named one of Mississippi’s “Most Influential African Americans” for 2022-23 by Our Mississippi magazine.
Publisher Wesley Wells said the 12 honorees were selected by an independent panel of state-wide business and community leaders from nominations received from the public.
In his role, Watson is responsible for developing and evaluating business cases that enhance all lines of business product portfolio and ensuring they are viable and in sync with C Spire’s overall business strategy.
“What an awesome group of people,” Wells said. “I’d like to thank the committee for doing an outstanding job. Congratulations to all the selected individuals and to all the individuals nominated. We’re proud of the great work they’re doing for the state of Mississippi.”
Watson will be recognized along with 11 other African American business, education, government and community leaders, including Mississippi State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Justin Turner, Tougaloo College President, Dr. Carmen Walters and Jackson State University President Thomas Hudson.
“I extend my deepest gratitude to Our Magazine and the committee for this honor,” Watson said. “As a leader, I am proud to work with a talented group of tech-savvy colleagues that assist in advancing the mission of C Spire each day.”
He will be honored at the 2023 Our Mississippi Honors Gala on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Cadence Bank Conference in Tupelo, Mississippi.
Mississippi’s Most Influential African Americans of 2022-23 include:
• David Fernandes – President, Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Mississippi
• Robert L. Gibbs – Senior partner, Gibbs Travis, PLLC, Jackson
• Thomas Hudson – President, Jackson State University
• Willie Jones – President & CEO, Dependable Source Corporation, Jackson
• Billy Knight – Mayor, City of Moss Point, Mississippi
• Tim Lampkin – CEO, Higher Purpose Co., Clarksdale, MS
• Dr. Felicia M. Nave – President, Alcorn State University
• Dr. Vernon Rayford – Physician, North Mississippi Health Services, Tupelo
• Nashlie Sephus – Tech Entrepreneur, CEO, Bean Path, Jackson
• Dr. Justin Turner – Chief Medical Officer, Mississippi State Department of Health
• Dr. Carmen Walters – President, Tougaloo College
• Charles D. Watson – Sr. VP, Network Operations, C Spire, Ridgeland
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.