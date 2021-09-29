Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) today reported results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 (thirteen weeks) ended August 28, 2021.
Net sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased to $331.7 million compared to $292.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The Company reported a net loss of $18.0 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted common share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to a net loss of $19.4 million, or $0.40 per basic and diluted common share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.
Dolph Baker, chairman and chief executive officer of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., stated, “Our results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 reflect challenging market conditions. While we reported a 13.3 percent increase in sales compared to the prior-year period, our results were affected by lower conventional egg sale volumes that partially offset a higher average conventional egg selling price. Our shell egg average selling price increased to $1.24 per dozen in the first quarter from $1.08 per dozen in the prior-year period. Our first quarter gross margins reflect higher production costs primarily related to a significant increase in feed costs compared to the prior-year period.
“Retail demand for shell eggs has declined from the high levels we saw during the most restrictive shutdown phases of the pandemic. In the first quarter 2022, total dozens sold decreased 1.7 percent versus the prior-year period to 259.4 million. As restaurants started to return to normalized schedules and consumers began to resume out-of-home dining, food service demand showed improvement, resulting in a more balanced demand for shell eggs.
“Hen numbers reported by the USDA as of September 1, 2021, were 319.5 million, which is approximately the same as the prior year. The USDA also reported that the hatch from April 2021 through August 2021 increased 2.1 percent compared to the prior-year period. As of September 1, 2021, eggs in incubators were down 4.9 percent from last year.
"For the first quarter of fiscal 2022, specialty egg sales totaled $138.7 million, accounting for 43.0 percent of total shell egg revenue, compared with $129.2 million, or 45.2 percent, for the prior-year quarter. Specialty egg dozens sold were 28.9 percent of total dozens sold in the first quarter fiscal 2022, compared with 26.0 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Higher specialty egg revenue reflects an 8.9 percent increase in specialty dozens sold in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to the prior-year period.