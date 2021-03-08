Starkville-based Camgian Microsystems Corp. has received a $6.99 million U.S. Army contract to develop technologies to stop unwanted unmanned aircraft system (UAS) incursions, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced Monday.
“We are grateful for the continued support of Sen. Hyde-Smith and our congressional delegation,” said Dr. Gary Butler, chairman and CEO of Camgian.
All work will be performed in Mississippi.
As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Hyde-Smith worked to secure funding for Department of Defense research, development, test, and evaluation accounts to support Army, Air Force, Navy, Space Force, and Defense Department research initiatives.
Entrepreneur Magazine has named Camigan as one of the most entrepreneurial companies in America and Compass Intelligence as one of the world’s top companies in Internet of Things innovation and execution.
For more information on Camgian, visit http://r20.rs6.net/tn.jsp?t=7748995ab.0.0.esu7quhab.0&id=preview&r=3&p=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.camgian.com