Cancer didn’t stop for COVID and healthcare facilities in Mississippi didn’t stop treating it.
“This isn’t a disease for which you can delay treatment,” said Dr. Richard Summers, University of Mississippi Medical Center associate vice chancellor for research and UMMC Cancer Center and Research Institute interim director. “We observed heightened safety measures to protect our staff and patients, but never stopped providing treatment.”
Summers said they’ve always encouraged patients in cancer treatment to isolate themselves because they often have a lowered immune system. All cancer patients are advised to take appropriate actions such as sanitizing their hands, staying away from those who are ill, and wearing a mask. Patients receiving care in the hospital are subject to hospital COVID guidelines which limit visitors and require face masking and hand sanitizing.
UMMC has implemented stricter provisions in its outpatient clinics that include only allowing the patient and one caregiver, if needed, to enter. Summers said they know some patients in treatment may be overwhelmed with the information provided at each appointment, so it’s beneficial if someone can accompany them.
At check in, each patient and caregiver answer a checklist of questions concerning COVID symptoms and exposure. If responses indicate they may have COVID, they follow a standard procedure to separate them from the waiting room and test for COVID. However, Summers said some symptoms of COVID, such as fever and fatigue, also may be the result of cancer treatment.
Large numbers of people avoided routine cancer screenings because of fear of COVID. UMMC and Dr. William Robinson, who heads UMMC’s clinical trials unit, are working with the American Cancer Society now to get people to return to screening. An ACS review showed screening dropped for breast, cervical, lung and colorectal (colonoscopies) cancer during the months COVID was most prevalent.
“We urge people to get these screenings because we know that catching cancer earlier translates to better treatment options and outcomes,” Summers said. “In the case of colonoscopies, doctors can remove polyps, eliminating a cancer threat.”
The hospital did postpone some elective surgeries at times when the Mississippi State Department of Health restricted elective surgeries. Many cancer surgeries are not considered elective, but are part of time-sensitive treatment protocols. They are done to save lives or provide a higher quality of life for patients, Summers said.
Dr. Paschal Wilson, a hematology/oncology Specialist at the North Mississippi Medical Center (NMMC) Cancer Care in Tupelo, agrees that cancer surgeries should not be delayed.
“To my knowledge, we have not had to delay surgeries locally,” Wilson said. “Potentially, there could be a problem with having enough beds if the system becomes overburdened with COVID. But that has not been an issue so far in the pandemic. “
The National Comprehensive Cancer Network is expecting an additional 10,000 cancer deaths in the U.S. from people who have delayed screenings because of COVID. Wilson thinks that number is conservative.
“That is just a guess based on how many screenings were missed in the first ten months of the pandemic,” Wilson said. “The longer this goes on, the more missed screenings and potential diagnosis will be seen. So, that number will likely go up. There is less chance of a cure if cancer is at a higher stage. We really want patients to know they shouldn’t stop cancer screenings or care because of the pandemic. Active cancer needs treatment that shouldn’t be interrupted because of the pandemic.”
The American Cancer Society has a slogan: “Cancer doesn’t wait and neither should you.” Wilson said that is the guiding principle sticking with treatments.
“We certainly have patients who, because of their own personal concerns, have chosen to alter or delay treatment,” Wilson said. “But as a clinic and system, we have been able to continue to provide cancer care throughout.”
Wilson said they haven’t had to change the layout for chemotherapy administration even though it is arranged so one nurse can monitor multiple patients. Each patient is protected by an individual wall that separates him or her from the next patient.
“Our policy has always been one visitor in the infusion center,” he said. “With Covid, if you leave, you can’t come back in. Some want multiple family members to be in on the follow-up discussion. We can’t have multiple visitors, but they can be teleconferenced in.”
Cancer is never a welcome diagnosis, but it can be particularly hard coming during the stress of the pandemic.
“I would love it if you could kind of schedule it at an opportune time,” said Domingo Valpuesta, vice president of oncology, diagnostic radiology and pharmacy, NMMC Cancer Care. “Unfortunately, that is not how cancer works. Cancer doesn’t come on anybody’s timeline. It is absolutely hard on patients dealing with the emotional side of dealing with cancer, as well as the pandemic.”
Valpuesta said they are trying to let people in the community know how important it is to get screenings including for breast, colon and lung cancers.
“We really have tried to do a lot with letting our community know how important it is to keep those appointments,” Valpuesta said. “It is safe for them to come back. We want to make sure they feel comfortable to come back and get those.”
Connie Renfroe, clinical practice manager at NMMC Cancer Care, said patients have direct access to an onsite social worker.
“We have seen an increase in demand for counseling services, not necessarily for connecting to social services and financial support,” Renfroe said. “We are seeing a lot of need for emotional support. Many patients are being referred to behavior health or for mental health evaluations. We screen patients when they are coming in to find out the level of distress so we can send the patients to get help even if they are not asking for support.”