Cancer screenings were among the victims of COVID-19 causing a decrease in the number of these procedures. Three Mississippi hospitals in different parts of the state report that 2020 and 2021 were low points. Efforts are being made to encourage patients to return to these screenings. All three hospitals report declines in mammograms and colonoscopies.
“We believe the number of colonoscopies fell primarily because of a lack of staff,” says Dr. William “Rusty” Robinson of University of Mississippi Medical Center. “Many nurses, technicians, and other staff left UMMC during the pandemic and have not returned. That has been a national trend. There is a shortage of healthcare workers across the U.S., and it has been very difficult to find and hire new staff.
“Colonoscopy is more heavily dependent on support personnel than are any of the other three procedures, (pap smears, mammograms and chest CT scans) and it makes sense that colonoscopy would be the hardest hit by staff shortages.”
Robinson, professor of obstetrics and gynecology, heads the Cancer Center and Research Institute Interdisciplinary Gynecologic Cancer Care team and also was the UMMC/CCRI liaison with the American Cancer Society in its 2021 Return to Screening effort that looked at the decline in screenings during COVID-19 and encouraged people to return to screening.
A Memorial Health System spokesperson said the Gulfport facility is now seeing an increase in screenings following the drastic decline that took place at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.
“The screenings that have experienced the slowest increase include colonoscopies. The initial decrease in screenings was directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, similar to national trends in cancer screenings,” the spokesperson said.
Memorial continues to encourage patients to maintain their routine screenings to aid in early detection. Over the last year, they have increased their outreach to the community through educational campaigns and by providing no-cost health screenings when possible, the spokesperson said.
Lisa Nunnery, R.N., quality outcomes manager for North Mississippi Medical Clinics, looked at the Tupelo facility's data for both breast cancer and colorectal cancer screening from July 2019 to July 2022. She says 2020 showed the lowest screening rates for mammograms, which dropped four percent overall, and colon screenings dropped three percent overall from the previous year.
“In 2021, we saw a four percent increase overall for mammograms, and we saw a 5% increase overall for colon screening,” Nunnery said. “That upward trend for screening continued through July 2022. Our clinics do outreach for preventive health measures, using a bulk communication tool in our electronic medical record. Our Population Health team also does outreach for colorectal cancer screening by mailing out FIT kits.”
However, Robinson says there's the possibility that the number of people who elect to undergo colonoscopies declined during the pandemic because it's by far the most “invasive” of the screenings.
“It requires the most planning, the most preparation, and is the most unpleasant. Therefore, it seems logical that people would be more likely to put off doing colonoscopy than any of the other procedures,” he said. “I admit that I did that myself. I was due for colonoscopy in 2020, but kept putting it off. I finally had it done in April. This (delays in getting colonoscopy) seems to be consistent with the data on the national level.”
Robinson pointed out that in 2021 the American Cancer Society(ACS) and the American College of Surgeons-Commission on Cancer(COC) collaborated to try to figure out if, and by how much, the number of cancer screening procedures in the U.S. had fallen, as compared to pre-pandemic.
“They (ACS and COC) contacted all accredited cancer treatment facilities in the U.S. and asked them to provide data on the following procedures: Mammograms; Pap Smears/HPV(Human Papilloma Virus) testing; colonoscopies, and low-dose chest CT scans,” he said. “Specifically, each facility was asked to look at the number of each of those procedures that were done at four different time periods: September, 2019, January, 2020; September, 2020; and January 2021. Nationally, there were declines in all four procedures, but the biggest decline by far occurred in colonoscopies.”
UMMC had a program intended to promote cancer screening during the pandemic at UMMC and in the community. “We published bulletins reminding the staff and visitors of the need for cancer screening on all the video screens posted throughout the hospital,” Robinson said.
“We also did video recordings of several of the physician leaders in cancer prevention, who advocated for screening in their specific disciplines.
“These included Dr. Pierre De Delva (lung cancer-chest CT); Mildred Ridgeway (cervical cancer-pap smears/HPV tests), and Dr. Susan Schamberger (breast cancer-mammography) These videos were posted on the hospital website, YouTube, and elsewhere.”
Additionally, Robinson appeared on the local Mississippi Public Broadcasting radio program, Southern Remedy in November, 2021, in an episode titled, Cancer Screening in the COVID Era.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.