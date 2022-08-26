Cancer screening

Cancer screening

 Shutterstock

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Cancer screenings were among the victims of COVID-19 causing a decrease in the number of these procedures. Three Mississippi hospitals in different parts of the state report that 2020 and 2021 were low points. Efforts are being made to encourage patients to return to these screenings. All three hospitals report declines in mammograms and colonoscopies.

Newsletters

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus