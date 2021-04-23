Canton-based ASSET Engineering is proud to announce its role as the EPC contractor for the latest renewable energy project in Mississippi. Owned and operated by Mississippi Power, the new facility will be constructed in Leake County and is designed to produce 1.285 megawatts of solar energy.
The solar plant will be coupled to a battery energy storage system capable of 5.14 megawatt hours of electricity. This project marks the first demonstration of a utility developed standalone solar generation and battery energy storage facility in the state of Mississippi.
ASSET Engineering will be implementing a design for Mississippi Power, where the solar power will be connected through DC-to-DC converters.