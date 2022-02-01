Mississippi has one of the highest per capita incidence of cardiovascular disease in the country due to hypertension, diabetes, obesity and tobacco use and the state’s cardiologists are facing the challenge with the help of new heart procedures, medications and medical devices.
“Overall our resources are very good in the state,” said Dr. Michael Mansour, past chair of the American College of Cardiology’s Board of Governors and past president of the state medical association.
"Mississippi has been a national leader in increasing access to care through the statewide networks to treat trauma, heart attacks and strokes. We were the first state in the country to have all three networks,” Mansour said.
Cardiologists put together the Mississippi Health Care Alliance, which is a system of care provided by the state’s hospitals. The health networks are designed “so that when a person presents to any hospital in the state or in the field, they are going to get the most rapid and appropriate treatment,” Mansour said.
Dr. J. Clay Hays Jr., president of the Jackson Heart Clinic and past president of the Mississippi State Medical Association said there are around 200 cardiologists practicing in the state, which is “a decent number for our population. It’s still low compared to other states but we’re getting better.” The University of Mississippi Medical Center graduates around six to eight cardiologists a year.
One major change in the profession is the number of women who are becoming cardiologists. “For a while we had a hard time getting women to go into cardiology but now 10 percent of the state’s cardiology workforce are women which is a big number. It was less than one percent and now we’re at 10 percent. That’s a good thing,” Hays said.
Hays, an interventional cardiologist, performs minimally invasive procedures such as angioplasty and stenting. “We can fix the heart through the wrist or from the femoral artery without having to open up the chest like we once did. It’s a much quicker recovery time,” he said.
Newer procedures to avoid open-chest operations like bypass surgeries are handled more as outpatient cases. As a result, the practice of cardiology is shifting to ambulatory surgery centers much like orthopedists are doing instead of working in hospitals. “Cardiologists typically have done procedures in hospitals but are shifting to outpatient centers which is a new thing for Mississippi,” Hays said. “Nowadays people can come in and get a stent and go home the same day where they used to have to spend the night or stay several days in the hospital.”
Heart patients are served by outpatient centers in Jackson, Hattiesburg and Tupelo, and Hays expects more to open in communities throughout the state.
Cardiac medications and devices such as those used to replace heart valves also have greatly improved, Hays said.“The medicines we have now are a whole lot better for the treatment of coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure and high cholesterol. We have a lot more options than we once did. It’s an exciting time to be a cardiologist,” he said.
Hays said research into cardiac diseases and care is ongoing at the University Medical Center and his Jackson Heart Clinic which also works with ultrasound equipment companies to develop better heart disease diagnostic tools, including artificial intelligence.
Mansour said the state medical association focuses on improving healthcare and making it more cost effective for everyone and that the Legislature has been supportive of patients having access to care.
“We try to emphasize that patients be treated to national guidelines for diabetes, hypertension and other conditions to modify risk factors where we can really save the state a tremendous amount of health care expense.” The comparatively small cost of making sure people have proper access to care and medicine is cost effective for the state, Mansour said.
Progress continues to be made in cardiology health nationally and in Mississippi with the rate of heart attacks and deaths from cardiovascular disease falling, Hays said.
“A lot of it has to do with education,” he said. “People are realizing they want to stick around and see their grandkids grow up and they understand it’s not a good idea to smoke and that they need to exercise more and see their doctors to take care of their diabetes and blood pressure.”
With the health challenges the state faces, medical professionals say there is still more that has to be done.
“We’ve really worked hard to help people with coronary disease. That’s not to say we don’t still have problem. We have an epidemic of obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure and too many people smoke but we’re bending the curve as they say,” Hays said.