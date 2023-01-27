Research conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that cardiovascular disease is the leading of cause of death in Mississippi.
The CDC reported in 2017 that Mississippi had the highest mortality rates of heart disease and the second-highest mortality rates of stroke in the U.S.
Mississippi Business Journal asked Dr. Donald Clark, a cardiologist and associate professor of medicine in the Division of Cardiovascular Diseases at University of Mississippi Medical Center, about the CDC findings. Here are his responses sent via email.
From your experience, what are the contributing factors to cardiovascular disease being the number one cause of death among Mississippians?
Mississippi has among the highest rates of cardiovascular disease in the United States. High blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, diabetes and smoking are well established risk factors for developing cardiovascular disease. Ideal cardiovascular health is defined in the American Heart Association’s “Life’s Simple 7” as 1) Not smoking, 2) Being physically active, 3) Having a normal blood pressure, 4) Having a normal blood sugar level, 5) Having a normal cholesterol level, 6) Being normal weight, and 7) Eating a healthy diet. Achieving improvement in any of these factors will improve cardiovascular health.
Another risk factor includes family history of premature cardiovascular disease as this may indicate a genetic predisposition to developing the condition. However, studies have shown that a heart healthy lifestyle significantly reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease even among those with high genetic risk.
Social determinants of health are also important to consider when discussing the prevalence of cardiovascular disease. Race, education level, income, occupation status, housing security and access to medical care are factors associated cardiovascular disease.
The CDC also found that for nearly two decades, age-adjusted CVD death rates in Mississippi declined by one-third. What can the decline in deaths be attributed to?
Since 1960, there have been declines in the prevalence of elevated cholesterol, high blood pressure and smoking. This public health success coupled with developments in therapies are likely reasons for the reduction in cardiovascular deaths.
However, there is much work left to do as cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in Mississippi with substantial costs to our healthcare system. Furthermore, the dramatic increase in the prevalence of obesity during this timeframe is a major concern.
What is being done to reduce CVD deaths on the state level, by health care facilities, professional organizations and others?
Clinical care is just one domain involved in reducing cardiovascular death rates. Health behaviors, community/environment and policy must be considered in order to influence health metrics at a population level.
Fundamentally, improving the prevention, detection and treatment of established cardiovascular risk factors is necessary to improve outcomes — an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. There are many organizations working to achieve this goal. Examples include tobacco control efforts through the Mississippi Department of Health, cardiovascular research through the Jackson Heart Study, and standardized guideline recommendations through the American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology. More work is needed to integrate public health resources and healthcare delivery programs to produce greater impact preventing cardiovascular disease.
Is the state’s healthcare infrastructure (medical professionals, hospitals, clinics, etc.) adequate to deal with CVD cases?
There have been extraordinary advances in the treatments available to patients with cardiovascular disease. Overall, our healthcare system is well structured to provide acute care for conditions like heart attack and stroke using proven therapies, treatment protocols, and quality standards.
Infrastructure gaps are more evident for chronic conditions such as congestive heart failure, high blood pressure and diabetes. These conditions often require frequent clinic visits and access to prescription medications. This can be challenging in rural states like Mississippi with high poverty rates and healthcare workforce shortages.
Telehealth is a promising area that can help overcome some of these obstacles. The UMMC Center for Telehealth is a National Center of Excellence working to assess and implement cost-effective telehealth programs focused on rural and medically underserved patient populations. One example is the remote patient monitoring program that utilizes telemonitoring from the patient’s home to help manage chronic conditions. This program has documented substantial improvements in hypertension and diabetes control as compared to usual clinic-based care.
Telehealth clinical adoption and policy change was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, but ongoing efforts are needed to continue to move the field forward.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.