Harreld

Dr. Kristin Weaver greets patient William Harreld, held by his dad, Daniel Harreld of Vaughan.

 Melanie Thortis

William Harreld’s care began with intrauterine surgery in Texas to mend an open neural tube, but after birth, he receives treatment from doctors a short drive away at Children’s of Mississippi in Jackson.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you