From the Ground Up by Phil Hardwick CAREER ADVICE IN THE YEAR OF THE GREAT RESIGNATION It’s being called “The Great Resignation.” More employees are quitting their jobs. In November, 2021, so-called quits rates increased in 22 states and decreased in two states. Over the month, the national quits rate increased by 0.2%. That’s according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In a report entitled “The Next Great Disruption Is Hybrid Work – Are We Ready?,” Microsoft found that 54% of Generation Z workers and 41% of the entire global workforce could be considering handing in their resignation. That report highlighted seven major trends: Flexible work is here to stay; Leaders are out of touch with employees and need a wake-up call; High productivity is masking an exhausted workforce; Gen Z is at risk and will need to be re-energized; Shrinking networks are endangering innovation; Authenticity will spur productivity and well-being; and Talent is everywhere in a hybrid world. Various media stories report that workers are leaving because they want more money, more flexibility, and more happiness. All good reasons, to be sure. But as the ole coach often says, “Not so fast my friend.” All of this might make people entering the workforce assume that employees are now in control. And while it is certainly true that the labor force is exerting more power than ever, employees should be aware that there are other things that will affect their own careers. Most are things they have direct control over. LinkedIn, the online professionals networking website, recently asked users to share career advice to those entering the workforce, so I thought I’d chime in via this column. Most of this is personal rather than research or what the career builders tell you. 1. Do well the job you have the opportunity to do. Your current job might not be the job of your dreams, but do it well anyway. At a low point in my career, I was between jobs and had applied for a job in another city. It required a security clearance so I had a couple of months waiting on the background check to be completed. In search of a temporary job, I went to work as a convenience store clerk on the midnight shift. I worked hard it. Just like my mother had taught me. The industry has a high turnover rate. In less than three weeks I was district manager. 2. Make as many connections as possible. One way to do this is to involve yourself in a variety of organizations, events, groups etc. Get in involved with things outside of your normal universe. You would be surprised at whom you might meet at intermission of a play at a local theater. I once joined a health club and exercised twice a week with a statewide elected official. Introduce yourself to strangers. Warning: over-introducing results in others avoiding you. I know a guy who made sure to introduce himself to everyone. He was so abrasive that his introductions were so bothering that others avoided him. One of the best jobs I ever had was because someone recommended that I apply for it. I did not even know that such a job existed. I got the job and ultimately became head of the organization. 3. Be aware that serendipity may play a role. Sometimes the stars line up. This could also come under item one above, but it’s more than that. I’ve given hundreds of speeches in my career, but one day I gave a speech at a statewide conference. Little did I know that in the audience was a member of a national foundation. They were in town to visit the local office. Apparently, the person liked my speech and the local office rep knew me enough to arrange a meeting. Lo and behold, I was offered a fellowship to attend a certain Harvard executive program for the summer of 2004. It was one of the best experiences of my life, but would not have happened if all the stars had not lined up. 4. Never disparage your current or past employers, even if they deserve it. When I’ve interviewed job applicants, I’ve asked them to tell me about their current and past jobs and employers. If I hear the applicant run down their employer I immediately wonder what they will say about my organization if and when they leave. 5. Be able to communicate well, especially in front of a group. Whether it’s a board meeting, a sales presentation, or a speech to a civic club, good speaking skills evoke confidence and competence. Not everyone can do it. Finally, your career will be affected by many things, not the least of which will be things outside your control. Market forces strongly impact hiring and firing decisions. Nevertheless, these are things you can control. But be very careful before simply quitting any job. It may come back to haunt you. Here’s to your great career. ### Phil Hardwick is a regular Mississippi Business Journal columnist. His email is phil@philhardwick.com.
Career Advice in the Year of the Great Resignation
Tami Jones
Publisher
