A growing network of career coaches in Mississippi public high schools is helping to guide students toward job training or college degrees that they might otherwise miss.
The career coach program is an Accelerate Mississippi initiative modeled on two programs, including the one created by the CREATE Foundation funded through the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund in Northeast Mississippi to get high school students interested in hands-on jobs that are available in the area.
The other is in Jackson County and is backed by the county Economic Development Foundation, the Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Jackson and George County.
“When our office was created a couple of years ago, we started looking at a way to introduce students to the work force in the entire state,” said Lori Nail, program manager of AccelerateMS, which develops ways to match Mississippians with careers.
AccelerateMS said the career coaches can help fill jobs in industries in the future when workers will be needed in health care, information technology and other growing industries.
During the 2022 legislative session, state lawmakers passed House Bill 1388 which called for a career coaching program to support students as they are exposed, prepared and connected to careers. They then put up $8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to kick off the statewide career coach program. The number of career coaches quickly increased from 20 to 120.
“We believe that access to one-on-one career coaching will open the eyes of high school students to the kinds of high-tech, high-skill jobs available, right here, at home,” AccelerateMS Executive Director Ryan Miller said in a statement announcing the program.
During the 2022-2023 school year, 108 coaches in 128 schools participated. This year the program received $12 million from the state, with more to come. “We are in the general budget now, which bodes well for the longevity of the program,” Nail said.
In the 2023-2024 school year there will be career coaches in 184 schools, “a significant jump from the previous year,” she said. And there are more to come. “Ideally, we want every school to have one.”
The funding is divided among six regional development organizations across the state who recruit and hire the career coaches in their districts.
The coaches are required to have a bachelor’s degree or applicable experience and some background or experience in communication, building relationships in the schools and the community and must be able to relate to the students. Coaches receive pay that is comparable to teachers in the area, Nail said.
“The biggest thing to have are those people skills to work not only with students but also teachers, faculty and the community,” she said.
The planning districts have coach managers on staff who work with the career coaches and also with AccelerateMS on training and communication.
The coaches work alongside the new college career readiness courses that all students are required to take before they can graduate. “They work well with career readiness teachers,” Lori said. “The things they talk about align very well. It's been a benefit to teachers who have access to students in those classes.”
Nail said the coaches are helpful to students who don’t have someone at home to help them with school and job choices and also help school counselors, who have to deal with mental health crises and other issues. “They don’t have the time to dedicate to students who are not actively seeking them out,” she said.
“The students we are seeking out are those who are not plugged in, may not be getting support at home. So with the help of some teachers and counselors in schools, the coaches really have changes some lives just in the past year.”
Nail said she hears “incredible stories” every week about how the program is helping students and, in at least one case, a parent.
A student in Tippah County showed an interest in learning welding and his career coach helped him get his GED while he was working on earning a welding certificate. “He was really excited talking to his dad about it and the excitement was contagious. His dad decided to go back and get his high school equivalency,” Nail said. “It’s one of those heartwarming stories. A student changing his dad’s life. The generational impact is amazing.”
The first set of coaches were deployed in October 2022 and they reported 25,814 individual contacts with students who otherwise would not have had an opportunity to talk with someone about their job prospects or careers. “To me, that’s the most meaningful thing we do,” Nail said. “The biggest thing is to expose kids to what’s available right in their own community. It not only opens their eyes to availability of jobs but also shows different pathways than what they grew up seeing.”
