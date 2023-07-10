Career coaches

In this 2022 file photo, Anna Grace Warren, a student at West Union Attendance Center, speaks about her experiences working with a career coach at her high school in preparation for future career paths in a panel discussion with other area students during the Imagine the Possibilities Summit.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

A growing network of career coaches in Mississippi public high schools is helping to guide students toward job training or college degrees that they might otherwise miss.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you