CASA of Hancock County was established in 2009 by a group of concerned community members and with the support of former Youth Court Judge Brehm Bell. CASA of Hancock County's purpose is to recruit, train and support volunteers who advocate for children in the child welfare system to ensure their safety and permanency.
In addition to providing advocacy for all the children in Hancock County's foster care system, CASA has developed programs and services to further support the needs of child victims. CASA provides advocacy in the classroom setting when needed with their newly established educational program. Additionally, CASA has a trained practitioner in Trust Based Relational Intervention who provides training and coaching for foster parents and other child welfare professionals.
CASA employs five staff members. The organization is governed by a volunteer board of directors comprised of local community leaders. Among the numerous awards received, CASA's of Hancock Executive Director Cynthia Chauvin was named National CASA Association's Director of the Year 2019 and one of the Gulf Coast's Top Influencers by the Success Women's Conference in 2019. CASA is a 2019 Top Nonprofit recipient and a 2017 Champion of the Young Child by Hancock County Excel by 5 Coalition.
