Numbers don't lie, and the latest year's figures reported by the state's gaming industry are big with all regions making gains.
For 2021, total state gaming revenue was $3,117,415,506, with gross revenue of $2,669,247,245 — the most since 2008.
“The gaming industry is an extremely important part of our state's economy,” says State Gaming Commission Executive Director Jay McDaniel. “In addition to the over $2.6 billion in gaming revenue generated by the casinos last year, there was another $660,000 in non-gaming revenue."
McDaniel said the casinos and hotels employ more than 15,000 people, the majority of whom live in Mississippi.
"We estimate that more than 20 million visitors came to the state's casinos last year, with more than 50% of those from outside the state,” McDaniel said.
Broken down by region, total revenue for the seven casinos of the central region was $398,285,483. Also with seven casinos, the northern region reported $813,763,764. The Gulf Coast region's 12 casinos had a record-breaking year with $2,117,415,506.
Scott Waller, president and CEO of the Mississippi Economic Council, said, “Mississippi's gaming industry continues to serve as a catalyst for driving the state's economy and creating avenues for boosting tourism. While COVID-19 presented unforeseen challenges, it was an opportunity to double down and demonstrate the industry's value in providing meaningful careers, growing tax revenue and in being a desirable destination for tourists.”
The Mississippi Gaming and Hospitality Association's Chair Anthony Del Vescovo of the Beau Rivage Casino says he is filled with tremendous pride and hope looking at the past year.
“I recognize everyone for rising above adversity and making 2021 in some ways our best year. With Gulf Coast casinos smashing records and other regions reporting huge gross gaming revenue increases compared to 2019, Mississippi has a strong market,” he said.
According to McDaniel, the largest casino by square footage and number of hotel rooms in the lower river or central region (Natchez/Vicksburg/Greenville) is Ameristar Vicksburg with 330,000 square feet and 148 hotel rooms.
The largest in the northern region is Gold Strike with more than 1.3 million square feet and 1,100 hotel rooms.
For the coastal region, the largest is Beau Rivage with more than 2 million square feet and 1,700 hotel rooms. IP casino is close behind with 1 million square feet and just over 1,000 hotel rooms, followed by Island View in Gulfport with approximately 1 million square feet and almost 1,000 rooms combined in two hotels.
“These are the top casinos based on sheer size, but each of the 26 commercial casinos bring their own amenities and activities that help drive visitors to their properties,” he said.
McDaniel explains that the Gaming Commission monitors the spending of each casino on capital investment and reinvestment in their properties, but does not have a mandate that any particular amount be spent on any one area.
“We do require that the gaming devices on the floor and the gaming tables and kiosks be in good working order and staffing be adequate to meet internal control standards,” he said. “Keeping the properties in good condition overall in both gaming and non-gaming areas is something the properties must do on their own in order to compete in a highly competitive environment.
"We do have conversations regularly with the general managers of each property and work to address any areas where we are seeing quality issues that can be improved.”
