The Center for Advanced Vehicular Systems, headed by executive director Clay Walden, is recognized as a world-class center of excellence for research, technology and education to address engineering challenges such as transportation safety and vehicle efficiency facing U.S. industries. The CAVS organization consists of CAVS-Research, CAVS-Extension, the Institute for Systems Engineering Research and the Institute for Imaging & Analytical Technologies.

Clayton Walden

Clayton Walden

Newsletters

Recommended for you