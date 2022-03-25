After celebrating its 60th year in business last year, CDFL Architects + Engineers is forging ahead and planning for the next 60 years and beyond.
The architectural and engineering firm has expanded since its anniversary last fall, having grown its staff of 39.
Chris Myers, an architect and principal of the firm, said CDFL's business model — bringing together architects and engineers under one roof to work collaboratively — isn't a new concept, but it is fairly unique for firms in Mississippi.
“We go to bat with our engineers — they're our partners, they're with us,” he said. "We feel like that's the best way, particularly with our larger clients. It gives us a bigger breadth of the understanding of systems."
Among CDFL's larger clients is the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, which is about two blocks away from the firm's office.
"We do a lot of architectural projects over there, but we also do a lot of engineering projects there," Myers said. "So we all tag along to those meetings over there so we're understanding the entire process of what's going on."
Newell Watkins, vice president of CDFL, said the integrated designed process is ideal.
"Buildings are infinitely more complicated than they were when this profession began, so it helps to have all parts of the design process working collaboratively day-to-day," he said.
Technology drives changes
Watkins said technology is the driver behind most of the changes in the profession today. What is being designed today is more sophisticated than ever before.
"Buildings are so more technically advanced than they have been," he said. "There are multiple systems, and having all the systems working efficiently is the key. Technology evolves at such a rapid pace today, it's hard to keep up."
That has affected the way the firm does its work. New visualization tools have been added to essentially help then walk through a virtual representation of the building they're designing. Gone are the old physical models sitting on a large table; instead, it's all virtual.
"When we present to owners, we may flip through a set of plans for 5-10, minutes and then spend an hour walking digitally through what is their building," Watkins said.
The virtual presentation helps everyone involved — the clients can see that ideas the firm has, and the architects and engineers can get better feedback. In turn, that allows better coordination between all the disciplines working on the project.
Among the new projects CDFL has is the renovation of the Jackson Planetarium, and the firm presented a VR model of their plans.
"We were able to project it on the interior screen of the planetarium and do a walk-through, and it was the first time we had done a full VR model like that," Myers said. "There were some oohs and ahhs, and it helps people understand that still images or floor plans don't do.
Market sectors
CDFL has worked on a variety of projects for a wide variety of clients. While most of the firm's work is institutional and university related, CDFL also works with commercial, industrial, military, correctional and other clients. Their portfolio of projects includes medical facilities, dormitories, academic buildings, baseball stadiums, museums, churches, banks, and more.
And while based in Mississippi, CDFL's work has extended to Indiana, Kentucky, Arkansas, Georgia, Texas, North Carolina, New York, and Florida. An office in Birmingham, Alabama was opened in 2020.
Of the many projects CDFL has done over the years, there are some that the firm takes particular pride.
"I think we have a few for sure," Watkins said. "The hospital addition at UMC, the two Mississippi Museums, the football stadium for South Alabama in Mobile ... we've been very blessed to have been able to work on some really high-profile projects over the years.
"The Children's Hospital and the two museums really changed and furthered the culture of Mississippi, and I would say the planetarium, when it's complete, will be one of those projects that really furthers the state."
And for future architects, Watkins said it was a noble profession that can be difficult occasionally and also be time consuming. But the payoff is immeasurable.
"There's nothing that really compares to being able to stand out in front of the Children's Hospital and know you helped bring that to life, a place where kids in Mississippi for generations can get life-saving care," he said. "I was able to work on that, and I didn't have to go to medical school. It just gives me a lot of pride to help create that. And it was a long two or three years to be sure."
Myers said he wasn't sure what architects did when he decided to become one, but discovered the opportunities are quite diverse.
"You can go anywhere from community planning to residential architecture," he said. "We have the ability in our profession to shape the culture and help shape the community. I tell students that they have to take this training and make their community better.