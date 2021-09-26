» OXFORD AND LAFAYETTE COUNTIES HAVE BEEN GROWING IN POPULATION FOR MORE THAN 30 YEARS
Mississippi was one of only three states in the U.S. to lose population in the 2020 census. The loss was only 0.2 percent of the state’s population of nearly 3 million, representing about 6,000 people. But the losses were not evenly spread across the state.
“If you are not tied to a Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) now, you are not growing,” said Ross Tucker, president and CEO of the Jones County Economic Development Authority. “It is unfortunate, but seems to be a trend.”
Tucker said it is a concern that Jones County lost 0.5 percent of its population.
“Just like many other communities in the state, we are trying to desperately to retain our people in and around all parts of the county,” Tucker said. “The only way to do that is have something for the next generation to come back to. HGTV Hometown based in Laurel is in its sixth season. That has an impact on perception and pride. The show has bought in a ton of commercial opportunities. If you look at new investment in the county, we have grown tremendously.”
Tucker said one advantage going for Jones County is the lower cost of living. It is estimated 80 cents will go as far as a dollar in other parts of the country.
The largely rural Delta continues to see population loss. For example, the population of Coahoma County in 2010 was 26,151. By 2020, the population declined by 4,761, to 21,390. Those census figures represent about a 2.4 percent decline year-over-year between 2010 and 2020, or about 476 people per year.
Jon Levingston, executive director, Crossroads Economic Partnership in Clarksdale, said the largest population decline occurred in 2010 and 1990, when the county lost approximately 17.56 percent and 14.23 percent respectively. He said the current decline is not nearly as severe as in years past and the case may be made that, as a result of recent economic development projects during the past four years, the trend may soon reverse.
Levingston said during the past four years, they have had five economic development announcements, two plant expansions of existing industries, two new industries locating in Clarksdale, and one collaboration between a local industry and a global giant.
“We will soon announce our sixth project: a new industry that will be located in the Leonard Pharr Industrial Park in Clarksdale, creating 60 new jobs,” he said. “Additionally, our reputation as a significant music and entertainment venue continues to attract new residents. And in 2021, a new motion picture was filmed in Clarksdale starring two Academy Award winning actors, Morgan Freeman and Juliette Binoche. Continued activity in the entertainment industry, whether music or motion picture, has continued to stimulate financial growth in addition to the more traditional acquisition of jobs through new industries.”
He is encouraged by all their recent economic activity, most especially during the pandemic. “We have weathered through with great courage and sustenance from our leaders and I am optimistic that the population trends will reverse due to our increased economic development efforts,” Levingston said.
From 2010 to 2020, Washington County decreased in population by 12.2 percent.
“That said, in regards to economic development, we still know we are just as, if not more, competitive than other rural communities,” said Will Coppage, executive director, Washington County Economic Alliance. “Site selectors are looking for a capable workforce and workforce training programs from community colleges. We are a leader in the ACT Work Ready Communities initiative and Mississippi Delta Community College has provided stellar training opportunities for our community and industrial partners.”
Due to Covid-19, more folks are moving away from large cities.
“Now that a virtual office can be anywhere, rural communities are the next great place for innovation,” Coppage said.
One of the biggest population gainers was Harrison County, which was up about 7 percent. Bill Lavers, executive director of the Harrison County Development Commission (HCDC), attributes the growth to job opportunities, a diversity of entertainment and recreation offerings, and businesses and people seeking a lower cost of living.
HCDC has a Coastal Partnership program with 60 ambassadors who are available to talk to business people, retirees or others who are interested in relocating.
“In the end, it is people who make the relationships that are so important,” Lavers said. “If you want to get down here, we want to help you. People love the friendly reception they get, the food, the entertainment and how much farther their money is going to go in Mississippi.”
The marine environment also helps. Recently it was announced that Ocean Aero, a manufacturer and service provider of ocean-going autonomous underwater and surface vehicles, is relocating its manufacturing operations and headquarters from San Diego to Gulfport. Lavers said the project is a $4.65 million corporate investment expected to create 45 jobs.
Another growth spot in the state is Madison and Rankin counties which gained about 30,000 people, said Madison County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Joey Deason.
“It is not the narrative you see for the majority of the rest of Mississippi,” Deason said. “You need three things to move forward in economic development: product, people and projects. Once you develop your product—land, water, sewer, gas, roads—then you need people. Without people it is very difficult to get new projects in. It is relevant in the activity we are seeing today. Currently we are chasing about 16 economic development projects worth about $6.5 billion and a little over 4,000 jobs.”
The census showed population losses in some rural parts of Madison County. One problem is the lack of high-speed internet. He said their goal is to get fiber and encourage affordable homebuilding.
The Hattiesburg MSA grew up 6 percent over the past decade.
“It was also ranked second in the nation last year for percentage of job growth during one of the worst economic downturns in recent memory,” said Todd Jackson, executive vice president, Area Development Partnership, Hattiesburg. “One of the top site selection factors in economic development is always workforce availability, and population is a good macro indicator of a region’s ability to provide a quality workforce. The Greater Hattiesburg region is fortunate to have resilient economic drivers like the healthcare industry, education sector, and military installations that lead to stable economic opportunities, which in turn drive population growth.”
Oxford, and Lafayette County have been growing in population for over 30 years with population growth estimated at about two percent per year.
“Lafayette County places a high value on quality of place,” said Jon C. Maynard, president and CEO, Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Foundation. “We work hard to create the kind of place that we want for ourselves. Incidentally, others seem to want that too, and they move here for that very reason. Our population numbers and our economic strength reflect the benefits that enhanced quality of place can bring.”
Maynard said people are the economy—every person gained or lost represents a direct gain or loss in the economy.
“The trends statewide have been consistently negative for population growth,” Maynard said. “That is a major problem for our economy.”
Joe Max Higgins, CEO of the Golden Triangle Development LINK, said two of their counties lost population, and one community increased slightly.
“Obviously, it would be better if we were growing as a region and as a state,” Higgins said. “Now more than ever, talent is at a premium. Retailers and industrial prospects will evaluate population growth because they’re making investments for 50 years of more.”