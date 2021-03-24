The central Mississippi market for existing homes continued tightening in February.
From the buyer's perspective, that means there were fewer units to choose from and more to pay than a year earlier, according to the Central Mississippi Realtors Association.
In the three dominant counties of Hinds, Madison and Rankin, inventory fell 57.2 percent from a year earlier, to 775 from 1,812, the association said in its Market Heartbeat report.
The median price rose 13 percent to reach $220,000 in those counties, part of the 10-county area.
Closed sales in the three-county area last month totaled 777 compared with 725 a year earlier. Sales for all 10 counties was 828, compared with 780, a 6.2 percent increase.
Existing home sales in the South decreased 6.1 percent.
National sales of such homes, which constitute about 90 percent of the market, were 6.6 percent lower than year earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR).
The median price was $313,000, 15.8 percent greater than in February 2020.
Inventories for the nation were 1.03 million units, down 29.5 percent year over year, the NAR reported.
Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist, said in a release that he expects sales in 2021 to exceed those in 2020, and anticipates them to beat pre-pandemic levels.
However, Yun said, “Home affordability is weakening. Various stimulus packages are expected and they will indeed help, but an increase in inventory is the best way to address surging home costs.
“The Federal Housing Finance Agency has announced it will allow homeowners with loans backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to receive and additional three months of forebearance, extending total payment relief up to 18 months,” though qualified homeowners must have been in a forebearance plan as of the end of February, according to the Central Mississippi MLS.
The national average rate for a 30-year conventional fixed-rate mortgage was 2.81 percent in February, up from 2.74 percent in January – both historically low figures.