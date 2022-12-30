The Central Mississippi Down Syndrome Society provides support to individuals with Down Syndrome and their families through educational opportunities, engaging programming, social gatherings, grants to special education teachers and so much more.
Central Mississippi Down Syndrome Society was started in the early 2000s by a group of parents that desperately needed resources for their children with Down Syndrome. They each realized the difficulty in finding the right doctors, therapies and other resources to best serve their children, and they made it their mission to gather these resources together for future parents.
This year, CMDSS opened the Buddy Center. The Buddy Center is a community-centered place where individuals with Down Syndrome and their support network can access resources and programming provided by CMDSS. The Buddy Center offers a monthly parent class covering topics like therapy, advocacy and future planning. The center also has social events such as hangout nights, movie nights, cookie decorating, mom's coffee chats, play-dates, family bingo night and more.
CMDSS employs a full-time director and two part-time program coordinates. In the past, CMDSS won an award for the New Parent Guide.
