Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has announced that Chambers and Partners has highly ranked 108 of the firm’s attorneys and 34 Bradley practice areas in the 2021 edition of the prestigious and independent Chambers USA legal industry referral guide. The firm also was ranked nationally in six practice areas and eight Bradley attorneys were ranked nationally in their various practice areas.
Chambers USA ranked Bradley as one of the top firms in the nation for the following six practice areas:
- Construction
- Financial Services Regulation: Consumer Finance (Compliance)
- Financial Services Regulation: Consumer Finance (Enforcement & Investigations)
- Government Contracts
- Healthcare
- Product Liability & Mass Torts
In addition, eight Bradley attorneys were ranked nationally:
- Aron C. Beezley (Government Contracts) in Washington, D.C.
- Lindsey C Boney IV (Product Liability & Mass Torts) in Birmingham
- William F. (Will) Goodman, III (Product Liability & Mass Torts) in Nashville
- Tripp Haston (Product Liability & Mass Torts) in Birmingham
- Amy S. Leopard (Privacy & Data Security: Healthcare) in Nashville
- Robert Maddox (Financial Services Regulation: Consumer Finance [Enforcement & Investigations]) in Birmingham
- Kimberly B. Martin (Product Liability & Mass Torts) in Huntsville
- Haydn J. Richards, Jr. (Financial Services Regulation: Consumer Finance [Compliance]) in Washington, D.C.
“We congratulate our attorneys who are recognized by Chambers USA as among the top legal practitioners and professionals across diverse practice areas and multiple cities and regions where we support our clients’ business,” said Bradley Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner Jonathan M. Skeeters. “We are also extremely proud of our attorneys and staff whose teamwork and collaboration contributed to the success of our practice areas that have been highly ranked this year.”
Chambers USA 2021 ranked more than 8,000 law firms and almost 22,000 lawyers across more than 2,000 practice areas/sectors on a state and national level. Chambers and Partners determines its rankings of leading U.S. firms and attorneys through in-depth research and interviews with law firms, clients and third parties, and this year reviewed more than 10,000 submissions. Chambers assesses attorneys on attributes most valued by clients, including technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, and commitment. Most attorneys are ranked in bands of 1-6, with all band rankings considered to be a significant achievement. Some attorneys earn specialized Chambers designations including “Recognised Practitioner,” which indicates an attorney who handles notable matters and/or has received some recommendation, and “Star” individual, which is awarded to lawyers with exceptional recommendations in their fields. The Chambers USA guide is widely read by industry-leading companies and organizations nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.chambersandpartners.com.
Following are Bradley’s 2021 Chambers USA rankings, organized by state.
Alabama
Chambers USA ranked Bradley as one of the top firms in Alabama for the following 10 practice areas:
- Banking & Finance
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- Construction
- Corporate/Commercial
- Environment
- Healthcare
- Labor & Employment
- Litigation: Appellate
- Litigation: General Commercial
- Real Estate
Chambers USA ranked the following 38 attorneys in the firm’s Birmingham office as among the leading lawyers for business in Alabama:
- Jim Archibald (Construction)
- Jay R. Bender (Bankruptcy/Restructuring)
- Julia Gruenewald Bernstein (Banking & Finance)
- Lee Birchall (Banking & Finance: Public Finance)
- Stanley E. Blackmon (Litigation: Appellate)
- Kane Burnette (Banking & Finance: Public Finance)
- Beau Byrd (Real Estate)
- Jennifer Hoover Clark (Healthcare)
- William S. (Buddy) Cox, III (Environment)
- R. Alan Deer (Banking & Finance, Banking & Finance: Mainly Regulatory)
- N. Chris Glenos (Bankruptcy/Restructuring)
- T. Parker Griffin, Jr. (Bankruptcy/Restructuring)
- John W. Hargrove (Labor & Employment)
- Judd A. Harwood (Healthcare)
- Tripp Haston (Litigation: General Commercial)
- Christopher L. (Chris) Hawkins (Bankruptcy/Restructuring)
- David G. Hymer (Litigation: General Commercial)
- Rod Kanter (Banking & Finance: Public Finance)
- Joel M. Kuehnert (Environment)
- Harold B. Kushner (Corporate/Commercial)
- Matthew H. (Matt) Lembke (Litigation: Appellate)
- Jack B. Levy (Healthcare)
- Stuart M. Maxey (Corporate/Commercial)
- T. Matthew (Matt) Miller (Labor & Employment)
- Stephen R. (Steve) Monk (Real Estate)
- Cathleen C. Moore (Bankruptcy/Restructuring)
- Charles Moore (Banking & Finance)
- Daniel F. (Dan) Murphy (Healthcare)
- Michael R. (Mike) Pennington (Litigation: General Commercial)
- T. Atkins Roberts Jr. (Banking & Finance)
- J. Andrew Robison (Corporate/Commercial)
- E. Mabry Rogers (Construction)
- David Roth (Environment)
- Dawn Helms Sharff (Real Estate)
- Michael A. Thomason Jr. (Corporate/Commercial)
- James L. Webb (Banking & Finance, Real Estate)
- Anne R. Yuengert (Labor & Employment)
- Alan K. Zeigler (Banking & Finance: Public Finance)
Chambers USA ranked the following attorney in the firm’s Huntsville office as among the leading lawyers for business in Alabama:
- Scott Burnette Smith (Litigation: Appellate)
District of Columbia
Chambers USA ranked Bradley as one of the top firms in Washington, D.C., for the following practice area:
- Construction
Chambers USA ranked the following two attorneys in the firm’s Washington, D.C., office as among the leading lawyers for business in the District of Columbia:
- Douglas L. (Doug) Patin (Construction)
- Robert J. (Bob) Symon (Construction)
Florida
Chambers USA ranked the following three attorneys in the firm’s Tampa office as among the leading lawyers for business in Florida:
- Troy M. Carnrite (Corporate/M&A & Private Equity [North & Central Florida])
- Mark A. Hanley (Labor & Employment: Mediators)
- Edwin G. (Ed) Rice (Bankruptcy/Restructuring [North & Central Florida])
Mississippi
Chambers USA ranked Bradley as one of the top firms in Mississippi for the following three practice areas:
- Construction
- Corporate/Commercial
- Litigation: General Commercial
Chambers USA ranked the following 12 attorneys in the firm’s Jackson office as among the leading lawyers for business in Mississippi:
- Michael J. Bentley (Litigation: Appellate)
- Roy D. Campbell, III (Litigation: General Commercial)
- W. Rodney (Rod) Clement (Real Estate)
- Margaret Oertling Cupples (Litigation: Appellate)
- W. Wayne Drinkwater (Litigation: Appellate, Litigation: General Commercial)
- Ralph B. Germany, Jr. (Construction)
- J. William (Will) Manuel (Labor & Employment, Litigation: General Commercial)
- Alan W. Perry (Litigation: Appellate, Litigation: General Commercial)
- William R. (Bill) Purdy (Construction)
- Alex Purvis (Litigation: General Commercial)
- Stephen L. (Steve) Thomas (Litigation: General Commercial)
- Stephen M. (Steve) Wilson (Corporate/Commercial)
North Carolina
Chambers USA ranked Bradley as one of the top firms in North Carolina for the following three practice areas:
- Antitrust
- Construction
- Litigation: General Commercial
Chambers USA ranked the following nine attorneys in the firm’s Charlotte office as among the leading lawyers for business in North Carolina:
- Corby Cochran Anderson (Litigation: General Commercial)
- Ryan L. Beaver (Construction)
- Michael P. Fischer (Antitrust)
- J. Douglas Grimes (Intellectual Property)
- Brian A. Hayles (Antitrust)
- Mark J. Horoschak (Antitrust, Healthcare)
- Christopher C. (Chris) Lam (Litigation: General Commercial)
- Najla Long (Antitrust)
- Robert R. Marcus (Litigation: General Commercial)
Tennessee
Chambers USA ranked Bradley as one of the top firms in Tennessee for the following nine practice areas:
- Banking & Finance
- Corporate/M&A
- Environment
- Healthcare
- Intellectual Property
- Labor & Employment
- Litigation: General Commercial
- Media & Entertainment
- Real Estate
Chambers USA ranked the following 33 attorneys in the firm’s Nashville office as among the leading lawyers for business in Tennessee
- Jeffrey L. Allen (Media & Entertainment)
- Emily Hatch Bowman (Banking & Finance, Real Estate)
- Stephen T. (Steve) Braun (Healthcare)
- Kevin B. Campbell (Healthcare, Healthcare: Regulatory)
- Timothy L. Capria (Intellectual Property)
- Ann Peldo Cargile (Real Estate)
- Bob Hannon (Banking & Finance)
- Jay Hardcastle (Healthcare, Healthcare: Regulatory)
- John R. Haynes (Real Estate)
- Ty E. Howard (Healthcare: Government Investigations & Fraud)
- Bart J. Kempf (Environment)
- Amy S. Leopard (Healthcare: Regulatory)
- Samuel D. (Sam) Lipshie (Media & Entertainment)
- Travis G. Lloyd (Healthcare: Regulatory)
- Matthew C. (Matt) Lonergan (Labor & Employment)
- Chuck Mataya (Labor & Employment)
- Russell B. (Russ) Morgan (Litigation: General Commercial)
- John E. Murdock, III (Banking & Finance)
- Jim Murphy (Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use)
- Andrew J. (Andy) Murray (Healthcare)
- John W. Myers, II (Banking & Finance)
- William L. (Bill) Norton, III (Bankruptcy/Restructuring)
- Craig Oliver (Labor & Employment)
- Todd Presnell (Litigation: General Commercial)
- John P. Rodgers (Labor & Employment)
- David A. Rutter (Real Estate)
- Brooks R. Smith (Real Estate)
- John W. Titus (Corporate/M&A)
- J. Thomas (Tom) Trent, Jr. (Real Estate)
- Thor Y. Urness (Intellectual Property, Litigation: General Commercial)
- Phillip E. (Phil) Walker (Intellectual Property)
- Richard F. Warren (Real Estate)
- Robert E. (Bob) Wood (Real Estate)
Texas
Chambers USA ranked Bradley as one of the top firms in Texas for the following practice area:
- Construction
Chambers USA ranked Bradley as one of the top firms in Dallas, Fort Worth & Surrounds for the following practice area:
- Litigation: General Commercial
Chambers USA ranked the following two attorneys in the firm’s Dallas office as among the leading lawyers for business in Texas:
- Gene R. Besen (Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations)
- Richard A. (Dick) Sayles (Litigation: Trial Lawyers, Litigation: General Commercial [Dallas, Fort Worth & Surrounds])
Chambers USA ranked the following two attorneys in the firm’s Houston office as among the leading lawyers for business in Texas:
- Ian P. Faria (Construction)
- Jon Paul Hoelscher (Construction)