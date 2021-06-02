Chambers USA recognized 52 Phelps lawyers in its 2021 edition. The guide, which features premier lawyers and law firms across the country, ranked Phelps as a leading law firm in 18 practice areas.
For the 17th straight year, Phelps’ Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Litigation (outside New York) practice was nationally ranked. The guide praised Phelps as a “top-notch firm” that is “very highly respected in the casualty and P&I club areas.” It also credited lawyers ranked in this practice as “very easy to work with” and “knowledgeable,” with “a wealth of experience.”
Phelps earned Chambers USA’s highest recognition, Band 1, in eight practice areas:
- Banking and Finance - Louisiana
- Energy and Natural Resources: Utilities - Louisiana
- Environment - Louisiana
- Gaming and Licensing – Louisiana
- Labor and Employment - Louisiana and Mississippi
- Real Estate - Louisiana
- Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Litigation - Nationwide
Chambers USA also recognized Phelps in 10 other practices:
- Construction - Florida and Louisiana
- Corporate/Commercial - Mississippi
- Corporate/M&A - Louisiana
- Healthcare - Louisiana
- Insurance - Florida
- Intellectual Property - Louisiana
- Labor and Employment - Florida
- Litigation: General Commercial - Louisiana and Mississippi
Chambers USA ranks lawyers based on exhaustive research, including feedback from clients and comments from peers at other firms. Rankings are based on categories such as technical legal ability, client service, professionalism and diligence. Several of the firm’s lawyers were recognized in more than one practice area. Ranked Phelps lawyers include:
Alabama
- James F. Henry – Health care
- Crawford S. McGivaren Jr. – Litigation: general commercial
Florida
- Bret Feldman - Construction
- Dennis McClelland - Labor and employment
- Michael McGriskin - Insurance
- John Phillips - Labor and employment
- Reed L. Russell - Labor and employment
- Seth M. Schimmel - Construction
Louisiana
- M. Nan Alessandra - Labor and employment
- Lee Adler - Marine finance
- Jane E. Armstrong - Employee benefits and executive compensation
- Jeffrey M. Barbin - Gaming and licensing
- William Bishop - Corporate/mergers and acquisitions
- Dennis Blunt - Litigation: general commercial
- Kim M. Boyle - Labor and employment
- Lindsay Calhoun - Litigation: general commercial
- Philip deV. Claverie Sr. - Banking and finance, real estate
- Philip deV. Claverie Jr. - Banking and finance, real estate
- Mark A. Fullmer - Corporate/mergers and acquisitions
- Kelsey Funes - Construction
- Susan W. Furr - Labor and employment
- Cecile L. Gordon - Health care
- J. Alan Harrell - Environment: litigation
- David D. "Beau" Haynes - Health care
- Michael D. Hunt - Construction
- Nathan Huntwork - Energy and natural resources: utilities
- Errol King Jr. - Health care
- Thomas H. Kiggans - Labor and employment
- David M. Korn - Labor and employment
- Steve J. Levine – Environment, environment: litigation
- Daniel Lund III - Construction
- Amanda Messa - Construction
- Daniel Pancamo - Energy and natural resources: utilities
- David Patrón - Litigation: general commercial
- Christopher Ralston - Litigation: general commercial
- P. Ragan Richard - Real estate
- Harry Rosenberg - Litigation: general commercial, white-collar crime and government investigations
- Mary Ellen Roy - Intellectual property
- Randy P. Roussel - Real estate
- John O. Shirley - Energy and natural resources: utilities
- James A. Stuckey - Banking and finance, real estate
- Alan C. Wolf - Energy and natural resources: utilities
Mississippi
- G. Todd Butler - Labor and employment
- LaToya Merritt - Labor and employment
- James W. O'Mara - Bankruptcy/restructuring
- James Shelson - Litigation: general commercial
- W. Thomas Siler Jr. - Labor and employment
- Bridgforth Rutledge - Real estate
- James G. Wyly III - Litigation: general commercial
USA - Nationwide
- Gary Hemphill - Transportation: shipping/maritime: litigation - outside New York
- Kevin LaVie - Transportation: shipping/maritime: litigation - outside New York
- Ivan M. Rodriguez - Transportation: shipping/maritime: litigation - outside New York
Chambers and Partners has published legal guides for 30 years and draws on independent research, information on recent matters, and extensive interviews with lawyers and clients to rank the world’s top lawyers and law firms.