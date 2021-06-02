phelps

Chambers USA recognized 52 Phelps lawyers in its 2021 edition. The guide, which features premier lawyers and law firms across the country, ranked Phelps as a leading law firm in 18 practice areas.

For the 17th straight year, Phelps’ Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Litigation (outside New York) practice was nationally ranked. The guide praised Phelps as a “top-notch firm” that is “very highly respected in the casualty and P&I club areas.” It also credited lawyers ranked in this practice as “very easy to work with” and “knowledgeable,” with “a wealth of experience.”

Phelps earned Chambers USA’s highest recognition, Band 1, in eight practice areas:

  • Banking and Finance - Louisiana
  • Energy and Natural Resources: Utilities - Louisiana
  • Environment - Louisiana
  • Gaming and Licensing – Louisiana
  • Labor and Employment - Louisiana and Mississippi
  • Real Estate - Louisiana
  • Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Litigation - Nationwide

Chambers USA also recognized Phelps in 10 other practices:

  • Construction - Florida and Louisiana
  • Corporate/Commercial - Mississippi
  • Corporate/M&A - Louisiana
  • Healthcare - Louisiana
  • Insurance - Florida
  • Intellectual Property - Louisiana
  • Labor and Employment - Florida
  • Litigation: General Commercial - Louisiana and Mississippi

Chambers USA ranks lawyers based on exhaustive research, including feedback from clients and comments from peers at other firms. Rankings are based on categories such as technical legal ability, client service, professionalism and diligence. Several of the firm’s lawyers were recognized in more than one practice area. Ranked Phelps lawyers include:

Alabama

Florida

Louisiana

Mississippi

USA - Nationwide

  • Gary Hemphill - Transportation: shipping/maritime: litigation - outside New York
  • Kevin LaVie - Transportation: shipping/maritime: litigation - outside New York
  • Ivan M. Rodriguez - Transportation: shipping/maritime: litigation - outside New York

Chambers and Partners has published legal guides for 30 years and draws on independent research, information on recent matters, and extensive interviews with lawyers and clients to rank the world’s top lawyers and law firms.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus