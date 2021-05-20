Butler Snow has announced Chambers USA 2021, the prestigious, independent legal industry referral guide, has ranked 47 of the firm’s attorneys as leaders in their fields. The firm has also been ranked in 11 categories.
Chambers USA ranks the top attorneys and law firms across the United States. Rankings for individual attorneys are based on their practice area(s), and evaluation of their legal knowledge and experience, ability, effectiveness and client service. A law firm ranking relates to a department of the firm and the qualities of the ranked attorneys within that department. Factors and considerations are judged by interviews with those active in the market – mainly clients and other attorneys with whom they work – and by assessing recent work done.
“We congratulate all of our attorneys who were recognized by Chambers USA,” said Christopher R. Maddux, chair of Butler Snow. “Our attorneys are committed to the many clients, industries and communities we serve, and this prestigious recognition demonstrates that.”
Chambers USA 2021 ranked the firm in the following categories:
- Product Liability & Mass Torts: The Elite – USA Nationwide (Band 3)
- Banking & Finance – Tennessee (Band 3)
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring – Mississippi (Band 1)
- Corporate/Commercial – Alabama (Band 3) and Mississippi (Band 1)
- Energy & Natural Resources – Mississippi (Band 2)
- Environment – Mississippi (Band 1)
- Healthcare – Tennessee (Band 3)
- Labor & Employment – Mississippi (Band 1) and Tennessee (Band 2)
- Litigation: General Commercial – Mississippi (Band 1) and Tennessee (Band 2)
- Product Liability & Mass Torts – Virginia (Band 3)
- Real Estate – Alabama (Band 3), Mississippi (Band 1) and Tennessee (Band 2)
Chambers USA 2021 ranked Butler Snow attorneys in the following categories:
Nationwide Leader Listings
Kim Bueno – Product Liability & Mass Torts
William M. Gage – Product Liability & Mass Torts
Sean M. McGuinness – Gaming & Licensing
Orlando R. Richmond Sr. – Product Liability & Mass Torts
Mississippi: Individual Leader Listings
Phil B. Abernethy –Litigation: General Commercial
John A. Brunini – Environment
R. Barry Cannada – Corporate/Commercial
Stephen C. Edds – Corporate/Commercial: Municipal Finance
Andrea La’Verne Edney – Litigation: General Commercial
John F. England – Corporate/Commercial: Municipal Finance
Sue Hicks Fairbank – Corporate/Commercial: Municipal Finance
Trudy D. Fisher – Environment
J. Clifford Harrison – Corporate/Commercial: Banking & Finance
Steven M. Hendrix – Real Estate
Robert C. Hutchison – Real Estate
Selby A. Ireland – Corporate/Commercial
Donna Brown Jacobs – Litigation: Appellate
Timothy W. Lindsay – Labor & Employment
Christopher R. Maddux – Bankruptcy/Restructuring
R. Wilson Montjoy II – Energy & Natural Resources
Luther T. Munford – Litigation: Appellate (Senior Statespeople)
Ryan J. O’Beirne – Gaming & Licensing
Benjamin W. Roberson – Corporate/Commercial
E. Barney Robinson III – Litigation: General Commercial
Stephen W. Rosenblatt – Bankruptcy/Restructuring (Senior Statespeople)
W. Michael Russ – Corporate/Commercial: Municipal Finance
Phillip S. Sykes – Litigation: General Commercial
Robin Banck Taylor – Labor & Employment
Timothy M. Threadgill – Labor & Employment
Thad W. Varner – Corporate/Commercial: Municipal Finance
Rebecca Lee Wiggs – Litigation: General Commercial
Tennessee: Individual Leader Listings
Dan H. Elrod – Healthcare: Regulatory
Robert M. Holland, Jr. – Real Estate
B. Hart Knight – Environment (Up and Coming)
Jones Wilson Luna – Environment (Senior Statespeople)
Ann E. Lundy – Healthcare Regulatory
Gayle Malone, Jr. – Litigation: General Commercial, Litigation: Mediators
Kara E. Shea – Labor & Employment
Alabama: Individual Leader Listings
Russell L. Irby – Corporate/Commercial
Angie Godwin McEwen – Real Estate
E. Alston Ray – Public Finance
Louisiana: Individual Leader Listings
Lee C. Kantrow – Corporate/ Mergers & Acquisitions
David S. Rubin – Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Texas: Individual Leader Listings
Eric J.R. Nichols – Litigation: General Commercial
Martin A. Sosland – Bankruptcy/Restructuring
South Carolina: Individual Leader Listings
Bradish J. Waring – Litigation: General Commercial
Massachusetts: Individual Leader Listings
Stephen E. Weyl – Banking & Finance: Public Finance