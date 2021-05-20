butler snow

Butler Snow has announced Chambers USA 2021, the prestigious, independent legal industry referral guide, has ranked 47 of the firm’s attorneys as leaders in their fields. The firm has also been ranked in 11 categories.

Chambers USA ranks the top attorneys and law firms across the United States. Rankings for individual attorneys are based on their practice area(s), and evaluation of their legal knowledge and experience, ability, effectiveness and client service. A law firm ranking relates to a department of the firm and the qualities of the ranked attorneys within that department. Factors and considerations are judged by interviews with those active in the market – mainly clients and other attorneys with whom they work – and by assessing recent work done. 

“We congratulate all of our attorneys who were recognized by Chambers USA,” said Christopher R. Maddux, chair of Butler Snow. “Our attorneys are committed to the many clients, industries and communities we serve, and this prestigious recognition demonstrates that.”

Chambers USA 2021 ranked the firm in the following categories:

  • Product Liability & Mass Torts: The Elite – USA Nationwide (Band 3)
  • Banking & Finance – Tennessee (Band 3)
  • Bankruptcy/Restructuring – Mississippi (Band 1)
  • Corporate/Commercial – Alabama (Band 3) and Mississippi (Band 1)
  • Energy & Natural Resources – Mississippi (Band 2)
  • Environment – Mississippi (Band 1)
  • Healthcare – Tennessee (Band 3)
  • Labor & Employment – Mississippi (Band 1) and Tennessee (Band 2)
  • Litigation: General Commercial – Mississippi (Band 1) and Tennessee (Band 2)
  • Product Liability & Mass Torts – Virginia (Band 3)
  • Real Estate – Alabama (Band 3), Mississippi (Band 1) and Tennessee (Band 2)

Chambers USA 2021 ranked Butler Snow attorneys in the following categories:

Nationwide Leader Listings

Kim Bueno – Product Liability & Mass Torts

William M. Gage – Product Liability & Mass Torts

Sean M. McGuinness – Gaming & Licensing

Orlando R. Richmond Sr. – Product Liability & Mass Torts

Mississippi: Individual Leader Listings

Phil B. Abernethy –Litigation: General Commercial

John A. Brunini – Environment

R. Barry Cannada – Corporate/Commercial

Stephen C. Edds – Corporate/Commercial: Municipal Finance

Andrea La’Verne Edney – Litigation: General Commercial

John F. England – Corporate/Commercial: Municipal Finance

Sue Hicks Fairbank – Corporate/Commercial: Municipal Finance

Trudy D. Fisher – Environment

J. Clifford Harrison – Corporate/Commercial: Banking & Finance

Steven M. Hendrix – Real Estate

Robert C. Hutchison – Real Estate

Selby A. Ireland – Corporate/Commercial

Donna Brown Jacobs – Litigation: Appellate

Timothy W. Lindsay – Labor & Employment

Christopher R. Maddux – Bankruptcy/Restructuring

R. Wilson Montjoy II – Energy & Natural Resources

Luther T. Munford – Litigation: Appellate (Senior Statespeople)

Ryan J. O’Beirne – Gaming & Licensing

Benjamin W. Roberson – Corporate/Commercial

E. Barney Robinson III – Litigation: General Commercial

Stephen W. Rosenblatt – Bankruptcy/Restructuring (Senior Statespeople)

W. Michael Russ – Corporate/Commercial: Municipal Finance

Phillip S. Sykes – Litigation: General Commercial

Robin Banck Taylor – Labor & Employment

Timothy M. Threadgill – Labor & Employment

Thad W. Varner – Corporate/Commercial: Municipal Finance

Rebecca Lee Wiggs – Litigation: General Commercial

Tennessee: Individual Leader Listings

Dan H. Elrod – Healthcare: Regulatory

Robert M. Holland, Jr. – Real Estate

B. Hart Knight – Environment (Up and Coming)

Jones Wilson Luna – Environment (Senior Statespeople)

Ann E. Lundy – Healthcare Regulatory

Gayle Malone, Jr. – Litigation: General Commercial, Litigation: Mediators

Kara E. Shea – Labor & Employment

Alabama: Individual Leader Listings

Russell L. Irby – Corporate/Commercial

Angie Godwin McEwen – Real Estate

E. Alston Ray – Public Finance

Louisiana: Individual Leader Listings

Lee C. Kantrow – Corporate/ Mergers & Acquisitions

David S. Rubin – Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Texas: Individual Leader Listings

Eric J.R. Nichols – Litigation: General Commercial

Martin A. Sosland – Bankruptcy/Restructuring

South Carolina: Individual Leader Listings

Bradish J. Waring – Litigation: General Commercial

Massachusetts: Individual Leader Listings

Stephen E. Weyl – Banking & Finance: Public Finance

