Can Mississippi elect a Democrat as governor in November?
Conventional wisdom says no, but I think anyone who underestimates Brandon Presley, the Democratic nominee challenging incumbent Republican Tate Reeves, needs to reconsider the race in terms of the governor’s unpopularity.
According to pollsters at Morning Consult, the long-term Jackson insider is one of the country’s most disliked governors. About 42% of the state’s registered voters disapprove of his job performance. Mississippians overwhelmingly want a new governor, with a Mississippi Today/Siena College poll putting the number of people willing to vote for someone else over Reeves at about 60% in April.
Why is the governor so unpopular? The reasons vary. Many political commentators say he failed to adequately lead the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. At a time when national health officials urged all public places to close to ward off further infections, Reeves refused to shut down church services. He also rushed to reopen businesses, a move that may have caused coronavirus cases to spike.
Reeves is also embroiled in the state’s ongoing welfare funds scandal. Although he wasn’t the state’s chief executive when the federal money was misspent, questions have swirled about his knowledge of the incident and his connections to it.
Additionally, some conservative voters feel the governor betrayed them on the issue of the then-state flag. He flip-flopped on the matter, first saying voters should decide the fate of the flag, which was adopted in 1894 and featured the Confederate battle flag. He then changed his mind, saying he would approve of a new flag if the state Legislature passed such legislation. They did, and he signed it into law.
Democrats have also successfully painted Reeves as an out-of-touch politician. They have used matters like his failure to expand Medicaid as a testament to this portrayal. While Mississippians overwhelmingly favor the expansion of the federal program, he continues to block it. His position is slowly killing the state’s rural hospitals, according to a March article from The New York Times.
Medicaid expansion would bring the state about $1.35 billion in federal money and would immediately help thousands of low-income Mississippians, but Reeves seems to only want to tackle GOP talking points that don’t really affect the state’s citizenry.
For example, during this campaign cycle, he has obsessed over transgender women and girls competing in sports. Mississippi Today analyzed this matter and couldn’t identify a single instance of this talking point occurring in the state. The governor’s attacks on trans people are nothing but a tactic designed to vilify the LGBTQ+ community while appealing to his far-right base.
On the other side of the gubernatorial contest sits Presley, a public service commissioner from north Mississippi. According to his campaign website, he is focused on three primary issues: fighting corruption in state government, cutting taxes to create jobs, and expanding Medicaid.
Presley is an excellent campaigner and much more charismatic than Reeves, but is that enough to get him elected in our red state? In a recent article for Vox Media, Ben Jacobs writes that, in order to win in November, Presley must “motivate the state’s Black voters to turn out, persuade the state’s remaining swing voters to support him and do absolutely nothing to motivate the Trump base, who voted in record numbers in 2020.”
We’ll see if Presley can accomplish those big tasks. I wouldn’t count him out just yet.
Write Managing Editor Joshua Wilson at joshua.wilson@msbusiness.com.
