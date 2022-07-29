Gaming customers are coming from all over to frequent Mississippi's 26 casinos. The State Gaming Commission estimates the more than 20 million visitors came to the state's casinos last year. Of those, more than 50% came from outside the state.
Residents from Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee make up the majority of gaming visitors as Mississippi is primarily a drive-in market. However, that is changing as charter airline service grows and brings visitors from all over the country.
Clay Williams, CEO of the Gulfport-Biloxi Airport, says the coastal area casinos have a very robust charter program.
“It's incredible how the program has grown. It now accounts for approximately 25% of passengers traveling to our airport,” he said. “Sun Country Airlines, headquartered in Minneapolis, is bringing visitors from 90 cities. It's a significant program and we feel it generates more travel as visitors return.”
The Sun Country charter flights were initiated in 2008 by Beau Rivage Casino Resort. Vice President of Marketing Sean Farrell says that's when the casino dipped its toes into charter flights but really focused on it in 2009. Since then it's been a continuous program which was taken to the next level in 2014.
“Every single day we have two flights arriving and two departing,” he said. “The airport has been a fantastic partner.”
Farrell points out that passengers do not have to be gamblers to use the service.
“We target the company's database, but we have packages for everyone,” he said. “It can be hard to get here; that's why we built this program. It's an amazing destination and once people are introduced to it, they want to come back. We don't have large metropolitan populations to draw from like some casinos do and we want to be more than just a drive-in market.”
Williams points out how the number of visitors flying to the area is growing as other Coast casinos begin to participate.
“We're pleased that Harrah's Gulf Coast is growing their charter program with 15 to 20 flights a month. Island View Casino and IP Casino are also participating in scheduled service such as Allegiant Air. These ultra-low carriers have made it possible by the gaming industry's participation to bring visitors here who might not otherwise come here,” he said. “Gaming is vitally important to the air service here. It makes a difference in the services we provide, retail and concession offerings, and the number of jobs created.”
But the drive-in market still makes up the majority of gaming visitors to Mississippi.
“The growth of Tunica as a regional gaming destination is due to our central location within the United States,” says Tunica Convention & Visitors Bureau CEO Webster Franklin. “Located just 30 miles from the intersection of Interstates 55 and 40, two-thirds of the U.S. population is within an easy day's drive of Tunica. The average overnight visitor to the market comes from our neighboring states of Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Alabama within a three-to-five-hour drive from their home.”
Franklin says the five-month period of March 2020 to July 2020 saw a steep decline in visitation to Tunica that was not seen since the casinos were closed during the Mississippi River flood of 2011.
“As many Americans were confined to their homes during this time, it created a high demand for travel to destinations closer to home when consumers decided it was safe,” he said. “The Tunica market and our casino industry began to see increased visitation in the fourth quarter of 2020 that carried over into the calendar year 2021 where both visitation and gaming revenue surpassed 2019 levels.
“This trend continued into the first quarter of 2022. Unfortunately, the rise in gas prices and the current state of the economy have seen visitation and gaming revenue decline over the past two months as American consumers' discretionary spending budgets have decreased.”
The Beau Rivage's Farrell says the property reserves 500 rooms each night for fly-in visitors.
“Any night you drive by here there are visitors from up to seven different cities,” he said. “We're very excited that we've had more than 8,000 round trips and filled l.6 million rooms with the charter program. Beyond that, we're excited to show coastal Mississippi.”
The Sun Belt Airlines charter flight program and the Beau Rivage will celebrate a milestone in late August when the one millionth passenger arrives in Gulfport and welcomed in a grand way.
Clay Williams points out that visitors who fly stay a longer period of time and have a higher level of discretionary income compared to those who drive.
Drive-in and fly-in casino visitors are looking for things to do other than gambling.
“Our core customer is the gamer but it’s very important that we offer non gaming amenities that compliment their visit,” says Webster Franklin. “The showrooms within our casino resorts offer a wide range of big name entertainment and the culinary options range from all-you-can-eat buffets to the best in fine dining. Outside of the resorts, our two golf courses and museums dedicated to our rich history serve to enhance our visitors' experiences and extend their stay in Tunica.”
Larry Gregory with the Mississippi Gaming & Hospitality Association said, “One just needs to look at the Las Vegas model to understand that entertainment attracts visitors. We have accomplished this through golf, live entertainment, conferences, local tourist attractions and restaurants. We knew early on that we needed economic development and entertainment to drive visitors to our state in addition to casinos.”
