Chase Patrizzi is the financial advisor and the growth and development director with Patrizzi & Wilson Financial Group/ Northwestern Mutual. As a financial advisor, he is passionate about helping people live a life uncommon, through financial planning that is tailored to their unique needs, goals, and values. In addition to being a financial advisor, he is also the growth and development director for the company's Ridgeland office.
Patrizzi areas of expertise are working with medical professionals, business owners and those nearing or in retirement. Working with numerous medical professionals, he has developed a deep understanding of their unique financial considerations in both private and public practice.
He was awarded the Six Shooter Award (2019-2021), 2021 Pathfinder honoree, 2021 MDRT Court of the Table, 2021 Ms Business Journal Top 40 Under 40, and 2019 Donald J. Romero award honoree.
Patrizzi and wife, Lindsey, are parents to three girls. Patrizzi considers his most significant personal accomplishment is being the best possible girl dad he can be to his girls. He loves to golf, read business educational and professional development books and spending quality time with friends and family.
