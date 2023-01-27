Chase Patrizzi- Patrizzi/Wilson Financial Group

Chase Patrizzi is the financial advisor and the growth and development director with Patrizzi & Wilson Financial Group/ Northwestern Mutual. As a financial advisor, he is passionate about helping people live a life uncommon, through financial planning that is tailored to their unique needs, goals, and values. In addition to being a financial advisor, he is also the growth and development director for the company's Ridgeland office.

