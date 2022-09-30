Chasity Torrence - Mississippi State Hospital

Chasity Torrence currently serves both an administrative and clinical role as Service Chief and full-time psychiatrist of Male Receiving Services at the Mississippi State Hospital in Whitfield, a division of the Department of Mental Health. In addition, she is the Medical Director of 3 psychiatric intensive outpatient programs through Rush Hospital Systems located near her hometown. She serves several educational roles including Associate Program Director and Medical Student Clerkship Director of the Mississippi State Hospital Psychiatry Residency Program, adjunct professor at William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Hattiesburg, lecturer in the speaker’s bureau of Neurocrine Biosciences, and educator in multiple continuing education programs throughout the southern region of the United States.
Chasity is well known for her state-wide advocacy efforts including multiple appearances as Doctor of the Day at the Mississippi State Capitol. Recently, she co-founded the Mississippi State Hospital Psychiatry Residency Program which immediately increased the number of psychiatric physicians in the state of Mississippi.
Chasity received her Bachelor of Science degree from Mississippi College, and her Doctor of Medicine from University of Mississippi.
Chasity is married to Dr. Jon Corey Jackson. She is an avid cycler and has participated in 4 triathlons, winning her division twice. She also co-owns Oak Arbor LLC with her husband.
