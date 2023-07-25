Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co., the renowned pioneers of the cannabis industry, and Southern Sky Brands, a leading provider of medical cannabis products, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at expanding access to high-quality medical cannabis products for the patients of Mississippi.
"This partnership is all about the patients. We want to ensure that the people of Mississippi have access to safe, effective and compassionate medical cannabis options," said Tommy Chong, co-founder of Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co. "By combining our knowledge and resources with Southern Sky Brands, we can make a real difference in improving the lives of patients in need."
Cheech Marin, co-founder of Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co., added, "We believe in the power of medical cannabis to provide relief and promote wellness. Through this partnership, we are dedicated to delivering innovative products and patient-centric care to the people of Mississippi. Together, we can break down barriers and reduce stigma surrounding medical cannabis."
The partnership's primary focus is to address the pressing need for medical cannabis in Mississippi, working closely with health care professionals, regulatory authorities and local communities to ensure patients receive the best possible care. By leveraging the unique strengths of both organizations, Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co. and Southern Sky Brands aim to shape the medical cannabis landscape in the state and improve the lives of patients in need.
As part of this partnership, Southern Sky Brands, with their extensive experience in cannabis cultivation, production and distribution, will bring their expertise and state-of-the-art cultivation facilities to ensure a steady supply of premium-quality medical cannabis products. They are dedicated to upholding the highest standards of quality and safety, ensuring that patients in Mississippi have access to exceptional medical cannabis options.
Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co. will contribute their vast industry knowledge and expertise to help shape the development of patient education. Drawing upon their decades of experience, Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co. will play a pivotal role in promoting responsible use and reducing stigma associated with medical cannabis.
Both Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co. and Southern Sky Brands share a common vision of empowering patients and promoting wellness through the responsible use of medical cannabis.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.