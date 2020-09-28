Demand is down for products manufactured at Chevron’s largest refinery in the U.S., the Chevron Pascagoula Refinery.
“Although I can’t address specific details about our Pascagoula operations, I can share that crude oil input at our U.S. refineries decreased 39 percent in the second quarter to 581,000 barrels per day from the year-ago period, as the company cut refinery production in response to the reduced market demand for our products,” said Alan Suddeth, corporate affairs manager for Chevron in Mississippi. “Chevron has taken action to better position the company to compete in any operating environment and address current market conditions. This includes reducing our operating costs and capital investments, driving efficiencies in our workflows and processes, and streamlining our organizational structures to reflect the efficiencies and to match projected activity levels.”
Suddeth said the new organizational structures will, unfortunately, require approximately 10-15 percent fewer positions across their global operations. Impacts in each location, business segment and function will vary.
“This is a difficult decision, and we do not make it lightly,” Suddeth said. “In recognition of these extraordinary times, we have enhanced the resources available to those leaving Chevron to provide a stronger safety net as they transition out of the company.”
Despite challenges such as the need to protect workers from the coronavirus, Suddeth said the company’s operations and supply chains are functioning normally.
“We're taking all appropriate precautions to keep it this way,” Suddeth said. “Our focus is on protecting people and the environment and maintaining safe operations. We have operated safely and reliably in Pascagoula for 57 years, and plan to do so for many years to come.”
Company-wide, the demand outlook for their core commodities remains strong, he said. And over the next 20 years, the world's population is expected to grow from 7.8 billion people to more than 9 billion.
“The world will continue to need more energy to support a growing population and an improving quality of life,” Suddeth said.
Chevron has recently announced new investments in alternative energy.
“We are addressing climate change by focusing on lowering carbon intensity cost efficiently, increasing renewables in support of our business and investing in the future targeting breakthrough technologies,” a press release states. “The last focus area includes the recent investment in nuclear fusion technology and $100-million Future Energy Fund, an investment of more than $1 billion in carbon capture, utilization and storage projects which are reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Chevron also helps fund the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative’s more than $1 billion effort to develop new technologies and businesses focused on reducing GHG emissions.”