Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Mississippi with its newest restaurant in Madison. Following the brand's debut in Flowood in 2018, the Madison restaurant marks Chicken Salad Chick's second Jackson area location and ninth restaurant in Mississippi. Located at 1917 Main Street, Madison on Main will celebrate its grand opening on October 20 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.
Chicken Salad Chick is closely following Mississippi's state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the Madison on Main restaurant at limited capacity with social distancing measures in place. All employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol, and all guests will be required to wear masks until seated for dining. For guests who prefer to take their chicken salad to-go, Madison on Main has a drive-thru for added convenience.