Pearl River Resort in Choctaw is moving to phase 2 of its reopening plan, easing certain restrictions related to Covid-19.
This includes increasing capacity on the casino gaming floors to 75 percent from 50 percent of capacity and easing smoking restrictions.
Other changes include:
» Increasing capacity to 75 percent for restaurants, retail outlets, meeting spaces and other Resort venues.
» Placing all slot machines and electronic table games back into service.
» Opening designated smoking areas inside Silver Star Casino and Golden Moon Casino. Bok Homa Casino will remain smoke-free at this time.
“Now that Covid-19 vaccines are readily available to all adults, more people are vaccinated and infection rates decline, we are confident that we can safely move to phase 2 of our 3-phase plan,” said Sonny Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pearl River Resort. “It is also important to note that during this phase, all other current Covid policies will remain in place, including mask mandate, social distancing, temperature screening, and property cleaning and sanitizing protocols”.
