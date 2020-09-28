Maptech, Inc., has announced that Chris Pesnell, PS, CFedS, has been promoted to President of the company.
Pesnell has worked for Maptech for 20 years, including the last 12 as a Vice President. He replaces Chris King, who is retiring on October 2 after 41 years at Maptech, including the last 23 as President.
Maptech is a survey and mapping firm that is based in Pearl, Mississippi, and was formed in 1977. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Neel-Schaffer Engineers & Planners, the parent company of Neel- Schaffer, Inc., the largest engineering, planning and construction management firm based in Mississippi.
“While we will certainly miss Chris King’s leadership from the past 23 years, we are happy that Chris Pesnell is able to step into the leadership role,” said Robert Walker, who in his position as Central Region Manager serves as the liaison between Neel-Schaffer and Maptech.
Pesnell joined Maptech in 2000 and has more than 27 years of experience as a registered land surveyor. He has experience in all facets of land surveying, including cadastral, planimetric, geodetic, hydrographic and CADD mapping applications.
Pesnell holds professional surveying registrations in Mississippi, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama. Additionally, he is one of only three Mississippi-based surveyors who is certified by the Federal Surveyors Program (CFedsS), which is co-administered by the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management and the National Society of Professional Surveyors.
Pesnell holds a Land Surveying degree from the University of Wyoming College of Engineering.