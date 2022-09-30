Christina Berry is a senior planning advisor with NEOO Partners. Christina portfolio spans 15 years of experience including projects centered around urban planning, community engagement, community and economic development and real estate development. Christina is also Founder and Chief Tea Officer of ‘Sippsi Good Tea’ where is responsible for every aspect of the business including marketing, business development, sales and operations.
Christina received her Bachelor of Science degree from University of Southern Mississippi, Master of Urban and Regional Planning from Jackson State University and Master of Real Estate Development from Auburn University. Christina is a Delta Leadership Institute Fellow/Delta Regional Authority, Mississippi Business Journal 2013 Top 40 Under 40 honoree, 2020 Jackson State University Best Major Gift Officer, 2020 Leadership Greater Jackson Fellow, and 2019 United Way Greater Jackson Bank One Fellow.
Christina is from Mendenhall. She loves entertaining guests at her home. She visits at least one small town across Mississippi to explore its history, its people and what makes it unique. She enjoys 5Ks, getting lost in cities, solo travel to reset and she is a bath junkie.
