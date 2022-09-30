Christina Berry - NEOO Partners

Christina Berry is a senior planning advisor with NEOO Partners. Christina portfolio spans 15 years of experience including projects centered around urban planning, community engagement, community and economic development and real estate development. Christina is also Founder and Chief Tea Officer of ‘Sippsi Good Tea’ where is responsible for every aspect of the business including marketing, business development, sales and operations.

Newsletters

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus