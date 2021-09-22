Curt Gabardi, President and CEO of First Commercial Bank has announced that commercial real estate banker Jamie Chustz joined the First Commercial team in September.
“We continue to enjoy the benefits of having talented, committed bankers in every position across our operational footprint. Adding to our remarkably talented team is essential to fueling our talent-driven growth strategy, and today’s announcement is yet another example of our success in doing so,” Gabardi said in a written statement.
First Commercial Bank Chief Talent Officer Melissa Dambro added, “Jamie comes to us from BankPlus in Jackson, where he served as senior vice president and commercial real estate team leader. He will serve as First Commercial Bank’s new Chief Commercial Real Estate Banking Officer.” Dambro said Chustz will work hand-in-glove with the bank’s private banking, commercial banking, and mortgage banking business segments and provide overall support for all real estate lending, including non-owner occupied commercial real estate.
Chustz has worked in the commercial real estate industry for nearly 25 years. His career includes non-bank experience that provides a unique and valuable perspective. For 12 years he was an Asset Manager with Parkway Properties, a publicly traded Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) previously based in Jackson, where he had responsibility for acquisitions, dispositions, leasing and portfolio management primarily in the office building sector in the Southeastern US.
He later owned and operated Highland Group, LLC after leaving Parkway Properties, providing commercial real estate consulting and brokerage services to clients in the Southeastern US.
Immediately prior to BankPlus Chustz was chief operating officer for The Mattiace Company with responsibility for brokerage, management, leasing, development underwriting, and financing for office and retail projects. He has been with BankPlus for approximately six years focusing on commercial real estate lending.
He received a BBA from Mississippi State University with a double major in banking and finance and real estate and earned an MBA from Millsaps College with an emphasis in finance. He has been a licensed MS Real Estate Broker since January of 1997. He also attended the Southeastern School of Advanced Lending in Nashville, Tennessee.
Chustz is a former board chair for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Mississippi and previous board member of the Warren Chair of Real Estate at Mississippi State and The Rotary Club of Jackson. He currently serves on the board for Canopy Children’s Solutions.
He is married to Katie Cummings Chustz, and they have two sons, Steven (19) and Samuel (15). They attend Christ United Methodist Church and reside in Madison, where they enjoy tennis and time outdoors together.