Citizens Holding Company (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CIZN) announced today results of operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $2,226, or $0.40 per share-basic and diluted, an increase of $255, or 12.94% from net income of $1,971, or $0.35 per share-basic and diluted for the same quarter in 2019.
Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $6,931, or $1.24 per share-basic and diluted, an increase of $1,029, or 17.43% from net income of $5,902, or $1.17 per share-basic and diluted for the same period in 2019. The majority of the increase for the three- and twelve-month periods relate to an increase in net interest income partially offset by additional provision for loan losses and non-interest expense.
The Company continues to be proactive in dealing with the effects of the pandemic to its employees, customers and communities. While the ultimate impact of the crisis cannot be accurately predicted at this point, the Company is well-capitalized and has the financial stability to continue to serve its customers and communities during this unprecedented time.
Fourth Quarter Highlights
- Total revenues, or interest and noninterest income, for the three months ended December 31, 2020 totaled $13,118, a decrease of $98 or (0.74%), compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020, and an increase of $113, or 0.87%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019.
- Beginning in the second quarter of 2020, the Bank participated as a lender in the Small Business Administration’s (“SBA”) and U.S. Department of Treasury’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) as established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”). The PPP loans are generally 100% guaranteed by the SBA. At December 31, 2020, the balance of PPP loans was $29,523 and the Company had recognized $1,172 in PPP fee income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
- Total loans decreased $3,378, or (0.52%), to $652,256 at December 31, 2020, compared to $655,634 at September 30, 2020, and increased $75,189, or 13.03%, compared to $577,067 at December 31, 2019. Excluding PPP loans with a total balance of $29,523 at December 31, 2020, total loans increased $45,666, or 7.91%, compared to December 31, 2019.
- Total deposits increased $196,193, or 21.82%, to $1,095,189 at December 31, 2020, compared to $898,996 at December 31, 2019. Total noninterest-bearing deposits increased $85,627, or 44.97%, to $276,033 at December 31, 2020, compared to $190,406 at December 31, 2019.
- The Bank recorded $302 in provision for loan losses for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $247 and $101 for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The increases in the provision for loan losses in each quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarters in 2019 are primarily a result of the stable loan growth during the year along with qualitative adjustments for uncertainty of market conditions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Overall cost of funds decreased 4 basis points (“bps”) to 63 bps for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to 67 bps for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and decreased 61 bps compared to 124 bps for the three months ended December 31, 2019.
- Net interest margin decreased 17 bps to 2.64% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to 2.81% for the three months ended September 30, 2020.
- The Company and Bank remain well capitalized with all capital ratios above the regulatory requirements. The Tier 1 capital ratio for the Company and Bank was 12.50% and 12.20%, respectively, at December 31, 2020, compared to 13.01% and 12.71%, respectively, at September 30, 2020.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $8,493, approximately 16.26% higher than the same period in 2019. The net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.64% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to 2.81% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2.79% for the same period in 2019.
Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 increased 29.23% to $33,134 from $25,639 for the same period in 2019. NIM for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, decreased to 2.72% from 2.77% in the same period in 2019.
Continued low interest rates decreased the yield on the loans held for investment as well as the securities portfolio but were partially offset by lower costs on interest-bearing deposits along with the increased volume of loans, excluding PPP loans which earn 1% interest, thus further compressing our margin.
Credit Quality
The provision for loan losses for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $302 compared to a provision for loan losses of $101 for the same period in 2019. The increase in the provision reflects management’s estimate of inherent losses in the loan portfolio including, but not limited to, the government shutdown of the local and national economy in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the continued uncertainty surrounding the pandemic for the Company and our customers, increased risks related to certain industry sectors such as restaurants, hotels and retail businesses and an overall increase in the loan portfolio when compared to the same quarter in 2019.
The Company’s non-performing assets decreased $2,416, or (17.17%), to $11,655 at December 31, 2020 compared to September 30, 2020 and decreased $4,147, or (26.24%), from $15,802 at December 31, 2019.
Year-to-date net charge-offs totaled $505 or 0.08% of average loans at December 31, 2020 compared to 0.07% and 0.03% at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
The Company continues to maintain strong credit quality, but this may be impacted in the future by factors related to the pandemic that are still uncertain. The overarching theme continues to be uncertainty, but management believes the Company has taken the steps necessary to be prepared for the continued uncertainty.
Noninterest Income
Non-interest income increased for the three months ended December 31, 2020, by $335, or 12.70% compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020 and decreased by $150 or (4.80%) compared to the same period in 2019.
Non-interest income increased by $712, or 7.30%, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019.
The increase in non-interest income was primarily due to the following factors:
- Increase in mortgage loan origination income due to a decrease in long-term mortgage rates;
- Increase in gains from the sale of investment securities to lower the Company’s prepayment risk within the Company’s mortgage backed securities portfolio;
- Partially offset by a decrease in overdraft income due to the savings trend related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Noninterest Expense
Non-interest expense decreased for the three months ended December 31, 2020 by $291, or (3.36%) compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020 and increased by $634 or 8.20% compared to the same period in 2019.
Non-interest expense increased by $5,868, or 21.29%, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019.
The increase in non-interest expense is mainly attributable to an increase in non-recurring COVID-19 safety measures such as: PPE, laptops, and branch safety measures. In addition, the COVID-19 expenses were also coupled with an increase in regulatory related expenses and core service contracts after the merger conversion in the second quarter of 2020.
Dividends
The Company paid aggregate cash dividends in the amount of $5,363, or $0.96 per share, during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 compared to $4,874, or $0.96 per share, for the same period in 2019.