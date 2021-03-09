Clayton Stanley

Throughout the pandemic, chambers of commerce have been challenged to think about how we support and grow our local businesses. One thing is for certain, technology has not only kept us in business, but has allowed many small businesses to thrive. American tech companies, such as Google, are not only helping keep current small businesses alive, but they have been a part of pushing the entrepreneurial spirit of Americans even amid a pandemic and widespread shutdown. It is for this reason that I urge policymakers to protect our access to digital tools.
I routinely hear of innovative stories from my community on how technology helped businesses of all sizes to not only stay afloat but in some instances find new opportunities. From boutiques who used social media to promote curbside delivery when their showrooms were locked down to corporate offices who were able to transition to a work from home model seamlessly. This increase in the use of digital tools has been central to our trend toward recovery.
And seemingly against all odds, many innovative Mississippians were able to launch a new business during this pandemic. Without our innovative American technology companies and their logistical help, a pandemic would have been the riskiest time imaginable to open a business and the expectation would be to see new business applications plummet but instead they almost doubled the previous high. The only explanation for the trend is American ingenuity and the relative ease of launching a new company from one’s laptop with the help of tech companies.
According to a report from the Connected Commerce Council, the pandemic forced 85% of small businesses to reconsider their approach to digital tools, 72% of small businesses to increase their use of digital tools, and almost half of small businesses to deploy at least one new digital tool. Businesses are using tools such as Calendly, Google Analytics and Google Docs, and of course Zoom.
In short, it is clear that tech, specifically our innovative American technology companies, is one of the prime resources keeping small and large businesses alive and well in America. Instead of attacking these digital platforms, we need to work with these companies toward innovation and access for our businesses to survive.
» CLAYTON STANLEY is the President & CEO of The Alliance, Corinth/Alcorn County’s chamber of commerce and economic development organization.